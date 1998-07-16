Dow, Nasdaq Set New Records

Another group of earnings reports that exceeded Wall Street's revised expectations provided the necessary ammunition for further mark-ups in U.S. share prices Thursday.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average bolted 93.72 points, or 1.0 percent, to 9,328.19, closing above 9,300 for the first time. Eastman Kodak led the index, up 4 3/4 to 87 1/4.

Since bottoming June 16, the Dow has vaulted 758.06 points, or 8.8 percent, amid waning concerns over corporate earnings growth.

"Thus far, 29 percent of the biggest 500 companies have reported earnings," said Chuck Hill, director of research at earnings compiler First Call Inc. "The results have come in 3.1 percent over the same period a year ago.

"We haven't heard from the oil companies yet, which will certainly drag the 3.1 percent figure down some," Hill said. "But then as the retailers report in August that'll push it back up a little. So far, it looks as though we'll end up the quarter at roughly 4 percent, which is similar to the 3.8 percent of the first quarter. "

Once again, investors bought blue-chip issues at the expense of smaller shares, which eked out less-impressive gains.

Within the market, the transportation sector edged lower as money managers fled the airline group, while the technology, healthcare, and retail segments gained. Financial and energy stocks logged modest advances.

In Thursday's market highlights: