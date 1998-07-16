Dow, Nasdaq Set New Records

The Dow Jones Industrial Average bolted 93.72 points, or 1.0 percent, to 9,328.19, closing above 9,300 for the first time. Eastman Kodak led the index, up 4 3/4 to 87 1/4.
Since bottoming June 16, the Dow has vaulted 758.06 points, or 8.8 percent, amid waning concerns over corporate earnings growth.
"Thus far, 29 percent of the biggest 500 companies have reported earnings," said Chuck Hill, director of research at earnings compiler First Call Inc. "The results have come in 3.1 percent over the same period a year ago.
"We haven't heard from the oil companies yet, which will certainly drag the 3.1 percent figure down some," Hill said. "But then as the retailers report in August that'll push it back up a little. So far, it looks as though we'll end up the quarter at roughly 4 percent, which is similar to the 3.8 percent of the first quarter. "
Once again, investors bought blue-chip issues at the expense of smaller shares, which eked out less-impressive gains.
Within the market, the transportation sector edged lower as money managers fled the airline group, while the technology, healthcare, and retail segments gained. Financial and energy stocks logged modest advances.
In Thursday's market highlights:
- The Standard & Poor's 500 Index rose 0.8 percent.
- New York Stock Exchange winners outran losers by 17 to 12. New 52-week highs totaled 138, while there were 73 new 52-week lows.
- On the Big Board floor, turnover pulled back 7 percent to 681 million shares.
- The Nasdaq Composite rose 0.3 percent, as it closed above the 2,000 level for the first time. Advancing issues led decliners by 22 to 21 in the Nasdaq Stock Market, with 140 new highs and 118 new lows. Volume totaled 892 million shares.
- The 30-year Treasury declined 6/32, to yield 5.722 percent.