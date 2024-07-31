Donald Trump returns to Pennsylvania for first time since Butler rally shooting Donald Trump returns to Pennsylvania for first time since Butler rally shooting 02:34

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Former President Donald Trump returned to Pennsylvania on Wednesday for the first time since an assassination attempt at a rally in Butler and spoke to a crowd at the farm show complex in Harrisburg.

"A very special hello Pennsylvania, I'm thrilled to be back in this beautiful Commonwealth," Trump said at the New Holland Arena.

There was a large law enforcement presence outside the arena, with the Secret Service, Pennsylvania State Police, Capital Police and TSA on the scene. The increased presence comes as the Secret Service is under scrutiny following the July 13 shooting.

Trump spent the first part of his rally recounting the assassination attempt — and honoring Corey Comperatore who was killed in the shooting.

Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump waiting on stage to speak at a campaign rally, Wednesday, July 31, 2024, in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania. Alex Brandon / AP

"Corey is a hero to all of us, all of us," Trump said.

Trump quickly pivoted to Vice President Kamala Harris — the first time he's directly campaigned against her in the Commonwealth after President Biden left the race. He hit Harris on immigration — one of Trump's top policy issues. And specific to Pennsylvania — he took aim at Harris' past comments on fracking.

"Harris has stated repeatedly that she supports banning fracking, 'I'd ban fracking, I will ban it on my first day,'" Trump said. "Now she's denying it."

Earlier on Wednesday, Trump caused controversy hours before landing in Harrisburg during an event with the National Association of Black Journalists in Chicago. At one point, he questioned Harris' ethnicity.

"I've known [Harris] a long time indirectly, not directly, very much," Trump said when asked by an ABC journalist about some Republicans labeling Harris as a "DEI hire." "And she was always of Indian heritage, and she was only promoting Indian heritage. I didn't know she was Black until a number of years ago when she happened to turn Black and now she wants to be known as Black. So I don't know, is she Indian, or is she Black?"

Harris was in Houston on Wednesday speaking at a Black sorority event and said Trump's comments were the "same old show."

"The divisiveness and the disrespect. And let me just say, the American people deserve better," Harris said.

Trump on Wednesday reiterated his promise to return to Butler — but didn't say when. The Harris campaign confirmed the likely Democratic nominee and her vice presidential pick will be in Philly on Tuesday.