D'oh! Sosa's Homers Club Brewers

Kerry Wood can celebrate his 21st birthday by buying Sammy Sosa a beer.

Sosa's second career three-homer game powered the Chicago Cubs to a 6-5 victory against the Milwaukee Brewers on Monday night.

Sosa hit solo homers off Cal Eldred in the first, third and seventh innings for his 26th career multi-homer game and fourth this year. Fans celebrated Sosa's three-homer game by throwing caps onto the field from the bleachers.

"I'm just trying to go out there and do my job and make contact," said Sosa, who has 15 homers and 32 RBIs in his last 16 games. "The more patient you are up there, the more you can hit."

Hitting coach Jeff Pentland has been working on Sosa's plate discipline since spring training with impressive results. Sosa has 32 walks this season after getting only 45 all last season. A career .257 hitter, Sosa is batting .335 this season.

"Sammy puts a lot of pressure on himself because of who he is," Pentland said. "He's the most physically talented player I've ever worked with and I've worked with (Barry) Bonds and (Gary) Sheffield.

"All I've tried to do is get him on the right path," Pentland said.

The Cubs broke a 5-all tie in the eighth on one-out singles by Jose Hernandez and Scott Servais off Doug Jones (3-3). Manny Alexander followed with a sacrifice fly to left, to score Hernandez and give the Cubs their second win in their last six games.

Terry Adams (6-3) picked up the win in two-thirds of an inning of relief of Wood, who started. Rod Beck pitched the ninth for his 17th save.

Wood, the Cubs' rookie who celebrates his 21st birthday Tuesday, struck out nine in 7 1-3 innings. He downplayed his birthday.

"It's another day, the sun comes up tomorrow and I've got to go back to work and it's just a normal day," Wood said.

Wood allowed five runs on three hits and six walks. He struggled with his control in the first four innings, throwing fewer strikes than balls 30 strikes among the 62 pitches. But he struck out Jose Valentin to end the fourth, and retired the next nine in a row.

"Early on, I tried to pinpoint too much," Wood said.

"He really started locating the fastball better from the third inning on," Cubs manager Jim Riggleman said. "His numbers won't indicate the way he threw."

The Brewers were impressed.

"Wood's slider, for me, is his best pitch," said catcher Bobby Hughes. "It looks like a fastball and then completely disappears. With his fastball and curve, he's got an unbelievable combination. Plus, he's very poised."

Wood has 107 strikeouts in 12 starts, including his record-setting 20-strikeout effort last month against Houston.

Riggleman and catcher Sandy Martinez were both ejected for arguin plate umpire Wally Bell's calls after Wood walked both Hughes and pinch-hitter Bob Hamelin to start the eighth.

Sosa hit his first homer and 22nd of the year with two out in the first, sending a 1-0 pitch into the right field seats.

After the Brewers took a 2-1 lead in the second on Valentin's two-run homer, the Cubs went back ahead in the bottom of the inning on an RBI double by Alexander and an RBI single by Wood.

Sosa connected again with one out in the third, a towering shot onto Waveland Avenue behind the left field bleachers. His third homer was another moon shot, again landing over the left field bleachers to make it 5-2.

Sosa also hit three homers in one game on June 5, 1996, against Philadelphia.

"Every time we'd try to make an adjustment against Sosa, he'd counter us," Hughes said. "It was very frustrating."

The Brewers loaded the bases against Wood in the eighth on two walks and a bunt single by Jeff Cirillo. Wood then walked Jeromy Burnitz to make it 5-3 and departed. Reliever Terry Adams walked John Jaha to force in another run and Nilsson then hit n RBI fielder's choice to tie the game.

Eldred gave up five runs on 10 hits.

Notes: All of Sosa's multi-homer games this year have been during that stretch: May 25 at Atlanta, May 27 versus Philadelphia, and June 1 versus Florida. He is the 28th player in Cubs history to hit three homers in a game. ... Wood remained unbeaten in six starts (4-0) at Wrigley Field. ... This series marks the Cubs first against an NL team from Milwaukee since 1965. ... Milwaukee first base coach Doug Mansolino was hit on the left arm by Burnitz's line drive in the first inning but stayed in the game. ... Northwestern football coach Gary Barnett led the crowd during the seventh inning stretch.

