Dodgers Pound Padres 12-3

After a tumultuous three months of trades and firings, the Los Angeles Dodgers returned from the All-Star break with a bang.

The Dodgers pounded the NL West-leading San Diego Padres 12-3 Thursday, with 14 hits including two-run homers by Gary Sheffield and Trenidad Hubbard.

Starter Chan Ho Park was solid on the mound, giving up just three hits and one unearned run in six innings.

"We got a lot of good things out of a lot of guys," manager Glenn Hoffman said. "It's like this was the first step on a ladder as we try to climb back in the second half."

"That was a good sign."

Sheffield's homer highlighted a four-run first inning for Los Angeles, and they piled it on with six more runs off Mark Langston (3-2) in the fourth.

"A big score. I'm happy for my teammates," said Park (8-5). "I think we showed how much we want to win ... and we know how good we are."

Eric Karros, Charles Johnson and Juan Castro added two RBIs apiece for the Dodgers, who ended the Padres' three-game winning streak. Despite the win, Los Angeles is still a distant 12 ½ games off the pace.

After the Dodgers ran it up to 10-0, San Diego manager Bruce Bochy began to make wholesale changes, including giving the heart of the lineup Tony Gwynn, Ken Caminiti, Greg Vaughn and Wally Joyner the rest of the afternoon off.

"We got here on pitching and defense and today we didn't have either," Gwynn said. "The Dodgers jumped right on us and we were out there so long, we didn't have a chance to come back."

"The next thing you know, a lot of us had half the day off."

Bochy said: "The one good thing about today was that we were able to get some at-bats for guys who hadn't played in awhile. We got behind and it was time to go to the bench."

The Dodgers battered Langston (3-2) for six runs in 3 1-3 innings, his worst outing of the season. Scott Sanders, who relieved with two on and one out in the fourth, fared no better, allowing four runs on four hits in 1 2-3 innings.

Eric Young and Hubbard led off the Dodgers' first inning with consecutive singles. Young stole second, went to third on Hubbard's hit, then scored on Raul Mondesi's fielder's choice grounder.

Sheffield followed with his 15th homer, his ninth for the Dodgers since coming over in the seven-player deal with Florida on May 15. Castro added the first of his two RBI singles to cap off the outburst.

In the fourth, Karros had a two-run single, Bobby Bonilla an RBI double, Johnson another double to drive in a pair of runs, and Castro again singled home the final run of the inning.

Hubbard had three hits, including his homer off Brian Boehringer in the seventh.

Archi Cianfrocco's two-run singlfor San Diego off reliever Jim Bruske in the eighth capped the scoring.

Notes:

San Diego second baseman Quilvio Veras was a late scratch because of a sore right wrist originally injured two weeks ago.