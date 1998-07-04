Dodgers Deal For All-Star Shaw

The Los Angeles Dodgers , continuing their team makeover, obtained NL All-Star reliever Jeff Shaw from the Cincinnati Reds on Saturday in exchange for infielder Paul Konerko and left-hander Dennis Reyes.

Dodgers completed the trade during their game against the San Francisco Giants . Konerko and manager Glenn Hoffman left the Los Angeles dugout and headed to the clubhouse before the bottom of the first inning.

Only 14 players remain from the Dodgers' opening day roster. Their biggest move came in a May 15 blockbuster trade when they sent Mike Piazza and Todd Zeile to the Florida Marlins for Gary Sheffield, Bobby Bonilla, Charles Johnson and Jim Eisenreich.

Shaw, 31, had a 2-4 record and 1.81 ERA while recording 23 saves in 28 save opportunities in 39 games for the Reds this season. He ranks third in the NL in saves and made the All-Star team for the first time.

Konerko was the Dodgers' opening day first baseman, but has bounced between the majors and minors this season. The rookie has batted .215 with four homers and 16 RBIs in 49 games this season for the Dodgers.

Konerko, 21, The Dodgers' first-round selection in the 1994 draft, was named the minor league player of the year last season when he hit .323 with 37 homers and 127 RBIs at Albuquerque of the Pacific Coast Lague.

Reyes, 21, had an 0-4 record and 4.71 ERA in 11 games, including two starts, this season for the Dodgers.

Tom Lasorda, the Dodgers' interim general manager, said the Dodgers had lost too many games this season because they did not have a quality closer. The role has been shared by Antonio Osuna and Scott Radinsky, who will return to their normal roles as setup men.

"You look at how many games we lost in the seventh, eight, ninth inning. You see how much I wanted to get this guy," Lasorda said. "I feel this Dodger club needs this relief pitcher desperately."

Lasorda said it was tough to trade away Konerko, but the Reds insisted they would not make the deal for Shaw unless they got the rookie infielder.

"I turned down seven teams asking for Konerko," Lasorda said. "The one guy I wanted, I had to give up Konerko to get him."

