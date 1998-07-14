Doctors: Bowman's Heart Is O.K.

Early reports said Detroit Red Wings coach Scotty Bowman had an abnormal EKG reading when he underwent a routine physical exam at William Beaumont Hospital in Royal Oak, Mich., Thursday.

But Beaumont released a statement Tuesday afternoon saying Bowman has no indication of a heart problem. Doctors at the hospital said Bowman is undergoing a routine cardiac evaluation.

"At the present time, there is no indication of a heart problem, despite some news reports to the contrary," said Dr. William O'Neill, Beaumont's chief of cardiology. "He has not had any symptoms of a heart problem, and his EKG is normal."

The statement said, because of Bowman's family history of heart disease, a cardiac stress test was performed last Thursday, but the results were not conclusive.

Hospital spokesperson Collette Stimmell said Tuesday morning that Bowman is scheduled to consult with Dr. O'Neill and have further routine diagnostic testing later this week.

"I underwent the toughest set of medical tests I ever experienced," Bowman told the Toronto Star, "and now we'll discuss the results, exactly where I'm at."

Bowman, who this season led the Red Wings to their second consecutive Cup title, said last week he was mentally prepared for the rigor of spending a fifth season with the Red Wings. But in the wake of the recent death of his brother, Jack, Bowman wanted to make sure his body would be a willing participant.

Jack Bowman, a 59-year-old scout for the Buffalo Sabres, died last month after undergoing quadruple bypass surgery.

Bowman said he would leave up to his doctor to decide whether he should retire or not.

"I know my wife wants me to quit," Bowman said, "but I also know she'll support whatever the verdict is. We've agreed to abide by what the doctor says."

Scotty, 64, has one year remaining on his contract with the Red Wings but has the option to take a lesser position in the organization if he feels coaching is beyond his physical limitations.

The Red Wings' Cup victory over the Washington Capitals was Bowman's eighth championship as a coach, tying him with Toe Blake atop the all-time list.

© 1998 SportsLine USA, Inc. All rights reserved