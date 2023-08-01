Dixon farmer among one of California's fastest-growing groups in agriculture: Women

Women in agriculture on the rise in California Women in agriculture on the rise in California 03:57

Farming is a big business in California. So much so, it's the Golden State is the world's fifth-largest supplier of food and agriculture commodities.

So it should come as no surprise that more women are finding careers in agriculture, which is changing the farming landscape as we know it.

Xo Pineda is a farmer and manager at the Ruhstaller farm in Dixon. She and her dedicated team proudly grow beer — but not just any beer.

"We're really looking for quality," Pineda said. "Probably the most guiding principle that we have here at the farm is 'leave it better than you found it.'

Their tall green hops can be seen growing vertically just off Interstate 80. The farm also grows organic fruits and nuts — ingredients that are used to craft some of their most popular brews.

For Pineda, farming isn't just a job, it's a way of life.

"What we eat matters to the health of our bodies, but how we grow it matters to the health of the earth," she said.

Being a young woman in the ag industry, Pineda represents one of the fastest-growing groups of farmers in California. According to the census of agriculture, California women-run farming operations represent 37% of all the producers in the state. The numbers are expected to continue growing, and that's because women are outpacing men in 4-H programs and ag education.

"The first institution that comes to mind is UC Davis," said Caitlin Joseph with the American Farmland Trust, a nonprofit that protects farmers and agricultural land. "Like 75% of graduates from that school of agriculture and natural resources are women."

Joseph said the jobs of women on farms and ranches have often been overlooked.

"Historically, women have, you know, played really important, maybe more behind-the-scene roles in agriculture operations — might have been the person driving the tractor, so they don't necessarily identify themselves as a farmer," Joseph said.

With more women entering the field of agriculture, experts say it's having a positive impact on how the industry operates.

"I think they're a little bit more holistic in their approach to their farming and food operation. They can see a lot more elements, sometimes," said Dr. Michael Swanson, chief agricultural economist with Wells Fargo. "I know a lot of guys in farming. They just want to be the biggest at what they do. Women just want to be a lot more well-rounded."

There are other stark differences. Research shows that women farmers are typically younger, they're more likely to be a first-time farmer, and live on the farms where they work.

When it comes to women-led farms, they've laid off fewer workers during financial hardships, and they've fed their communities during challenging times like the pandemic.

Perhaps the most inspirational virtue of female farmers in America is that they're not afraid to ask for help.

"When something goes wrong out in the field, I used to Google it, find a video on YouTube," Pineda said. "Now, the first thing I do is pick up the phone."

Now in her seventh year at Ruhstaller, Pineda stays busy on the farm and tends to the many farm animals she's helped foster and raised.

When asked what message she'd give to young girls who may be thinking of becoming farmers, she said, "Don't do it quietly. Invite others in. Teach. Give. Give back to the community like the soil is giving to us."

Other interesting facts about female farmers in California are that they tend to focus on growing specialty crops and they embrace regenerative agriculture and sustainability. They're also more vocal about their farming concerns.