Watch CBS News
U.S.

Coast Guard searching for 4 divers missing off the Carolinas

/ CBS News

The Coast Guard was searching for four divers some 50 miles south of Cape Fear, North Carolina, officials said Sunday, and the search was to continue into Monday morning.

The Coast Guard said it was notified that the four men were diving from a pleasure craft called Big Bill's approximately 63 miles east of Myrtle Beach, South Carolina near noon on Sunday and hadn't resurfaced.

Numerous aircraft and surface vessels were involved in the search, including an MH-60 Jayhawk helicopter and HC-130 Hercules aircraft.

First published on August 14, 2023 / 2:01 AM

© 2023 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.