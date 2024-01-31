Watch CBS News
Discussing racial disparities in diagnosing uterine fibroids

By CBS New York Team

/ CBS New York

Black women 80% more likely to develop uterine fibroids by the age of 50, study finds
NEW YORK -- Uterine fibroids are a common cancer for women and can be extremely uncomfortable.

They are tumors and muscle cells that grow around the wall of the uterus. 

According to the National Institute of Health, Black women are 80 percent more likely to develop uterine fibroids by the age of 50 than white women. 

Dr. Kameelah Phillips, an obstetrician and gynecologist, spoke with us about the disparity.

She talks about causes and common symptoms, when fibroids should be removed, and tips on how to voice your concerns. 

CBS New York Team
The CBS New York team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSNewYork.com.

First published on January 31, 2024 / 12:09 PM EST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

