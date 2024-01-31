Discussing racial disparities in diagnosing uterine fibroids

Black women 80% more likely to develop uterine fibroids by the age of 50, study finds Black women 80% more likely to develop uterine fibroids by the age of 50, study finds 03:20

NEW YORK -- Uterine fibroids are a common cancer for women and can be extremely uncomfortable.

They are tumors and muscle cells that grow around the wall of the uterus.

According to the National Institute of Health, Black women are 80 percent more likely to develop uterine fibroids by the age of 50 than white women.

Dr. Kameelah Phillips, an obstetrician and gynecologist, spoke with us about the disparity.

She talks about causes and common symptoms, when fibroids should be removed, and tips on how to voice your concerns.

Watch her full interview above for more information.