Devil Rays Catch Marlins

This time, Tampa Bay took advantage of its scoring opportunities.

After stranding 14 runners in an extra-inning loss the previous night, the Devil Rays got six RBIs from the heart of their lineup to beat the Florida Marlins 6-4 Tuesday.

"That's what it takes. You're not going to win games with one or two guys doing the job," manager Larry Rothschild said. "Lots of guys have to come to the party. That's what I expect."

The expansion Devil Rays didn't do that in the opener of the first interleague series between the in-state rivals, won by the Marlins 3-2 in 12 innings.

But on Tuesday night, Paul Sorrento homered and doubled to drive in four runs, Fred McGriff had three hits and one RBI and John Flaherty added a run-scoring single for Tampa Bay.

"Before the last two, three or four games, we weren't swinging the bats like we're capable," said Sorrento, who has four homers in his past seven games.

"Obviously this team depends on us. It's just a matter of bearing down and keeping your confidence up. Tonight we strung a bunch of hits together, which we hadn't done in a while."

Albie Lopez (3-2) pitched 2 2-3 innings in relief of knuckleballer Dennis Springer to get the win before an announced crowd of 27,523 about 4,000 less than the Devil Rays average against AL opponents.

Roberto Hernandez pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

The teams, who split a two-game series, play again Wednesday and Thursday nights in Miami.

"We let them off the hook early, and that usually comes back to haunt you," Florida manager Jim Leyland said. "They've got a top-notch closer, and that makes a big difference because you've only got a few innings to play with before you get to Hernandez."

Sorrento had a two-run double off Marlins starter Ryan Dempster (0-3) to break a 1-1 tie in the fourth inning. He homered against reliever Kirt Ojala with a runner on for a 6-3 lead in the fifth.

Cliff Floyd hit his 14th homer off Springer, and the Marlins scored twice against him in the fifth on Mark Kotsay's single with the bases loaded.

Kotsay, who was 3-for-4, also hit a solo homer off Lopez in the eighth to trim Tampa Bay's lead to 6-4. He went 5-for-6 in Florida's victory Monday night and finished the series 8-for-10.

"He's a good young hitter," Leyland said. "He's taking what they give him ... going with the ball, pulling the ball and using the whole field. That normally spells some success."

Springer, 1-10 in his last 13 starts, loaded the bases with three straight walks before giving up the two-run single to Kotsay with two outs in the fifth. He left with a 4-3 lead but only pitched 4 2-3 innings and couldn't get the win.

McGriff went 3-for-3 and drove in a run with a fist-inning single for Tampa Bay. Flaherty also had a run-scoring single in the fourth, when the Devil Rays began the inning with four straight hits off Dempster.

Despite the loss, the last-place Marlins finished an eight-game road trip with a 4-4 record.

"We're doing better," Leyland said. "We're holding our own now. The kids are getting better, and that's the best part about it you're seeing improvement."

Notes: McGriff's RBI was only his third in 24 games. He's homered once in his last 47 games ... The Tampa Bay outfield recorded its AL-leading 23rd assist when Dave Martinez threw out Craig Counsell trying to score from second base on Todd Dunwoody's single in the third inning ... Florida's Edgar Renteria went 0-for-2, ending his season-high hitting streak at 14 games ... The Marlins and Devil Rays are both 3-5 in interleague play ... Tampa Bay needs to win two of its remaining six games this month to join the 1993 Marlins as the only expansion clubs to win 10 or more games in April, May and June.

