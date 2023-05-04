Detroit Health Department investigating mysterious illness at Marcus Garvey Academy Detroit Health Department investigating mysterious illness at Marcus Garvey Academy 02:18

(CBS DETROIT) – A mysterious illness claimed the life of a young boy, and now several other students at his school, Marcus Garvey Academy in Detroit, are experiencing flu-like symptoms.

The Detroit Health Department is closely monitoring the situation. They've sent a team to review the school's disinfecting protocols.

But even with a deep cleaning, some parents aren't so sure about sending their children back to the classroom on Monday.

"That's good that they cleaned up the school, but we're still trying to see who all got it," Theodore Burton, whose two daughters attend the school, said.

Burton has more questions than answers on how so many kids got sick.

"We're trying to see whether it's the flu, COVID, the allergy season," Burton said. "We're just really worried."

Last week a kindergartner passed away. They held a moment of silence at Wednesday's school board meeting for the young boy.

The medical examiner hasn't released an official cause of death, but officials have said he did experience flu-like symptoms at first.

Then this week, school administrators saw several other students suffer from fever and vomiting. This prompted them to shut down the school to disinfect the building.

The health department urges parents of children ages 4-7 to see a doctor if their child has any symptoms, including fever, headache, nausea, vomiting, or abdominal pain.

"It typically spreads by respiratory droplets. So someone coughs, and they could cough into their hand, and they touch that cough onto a surface, and those droplets, if they come in contact with someone else, can help to spread that flu virus," said Dr. Tiffney Widner with the Children's Hospital of Michigan.

As Burton monitors his daughters for any symptoms, he hopes the school district and health department will update parents on the situation before Monday.

"We just want everybody just be okay. Be safe. That's the main thing," Burton said.

The Detroit Health Department offers vaccinations. For additional information, you can call 313-876-4667

