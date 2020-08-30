Detroit displays faces of COVID-19 victims in citywide public memorial

A powerful sight Sunday night in Detroit: 900 faces on billboards of lives lost to COVID-19, all for the first citywide public memorial.

The photos line a bridge where on Monday, 15 funeral processions will be driving past to pay tribute to the 1,500 who died.

"Look at those faces that represent the spirit of Detroit," said Detroit Arts & Culture director Rochelle Riley.

CBS News



Meanwhile, COVID-19 hotspot Louisiana is struggling with a backlog of cases as the governor warns that Hurricane Laura's destruction is disrupting coronavirus response efforts.



"And when you put them both together, it's extremely challenging," said Governor John Bel Edwards on Sunday.

In neighboring Texas, Baylor University is ordering 54 students to "reside in place" on two floors of a dorm after a spike in cases.

At the University of Kansas, 9 fraternity houses are in quarantine with 474 students infected.

The parties raged on at Arizona State University, despite 452 cases among students. More than 200 on campus are in isolation.

CBS News

"We expected this to happen and we find it sad and completely preventable," said one doctor.

And no end to the controversy over new CDC guidelines, with most states rejecting the recommendation for less testing.

On Monday, California goes to its new colored tier system for reopening. L.A. county is at the highest risk level, purple. Staples Center, home of the purple and gold Lakers, has been shut down since March, but it will be opening in late October, to become a voting center.