Derek McGinty has been a CBS News correspondent since October 1996. In addition to his work for CBS News, McGinty is a correspondent for WETA-TV, the PBS station in Washington, D.C. He also has hosted The Derek McGinty Show on WAMU-FM, the leading public radio station in Washington, D.C., since 1991.

He served as moderator of WETA-TV's Straight Talk With Derek McGinty (1996) and its local news program, Here And Now (1995). He also hosted a weekly online talk show (1995-1996) for the Discovery Channel.

The Derek McGinty Show has received several awards, including a Gold Award for Public Affairs Programming from the Corporation of Public Broadcasting, the highest programming honor in public radio, in 1994.

Previously, McGinty worked at WHUR-FM Radio in Washington as co-host of The Daily Drum

