Denver's Jewish community "torn apart" by war in Israel Denver's Jewish community "torn apart" by war in Israel 04:02

Violence in Israel does not feel 7,000 miles away for Denver's Jewish community.

Saturday at Temple Emanuel was supposed to be a joyous celebration of the Sukkot holiday.

"When we woke up on Saturday morning to hear the news of what had happened in our holy land it was like we were being torn apart in three directions," said Cantor Elizabeth Sacks, senior cantor at Temple Emanuel.

Cantor Elizabeth Sacks CBS

But instead, attacks in Israel took the lives of more Jews than any day since the Holocaust.

"This is right here," Sacks said emotionally while gesturing to her heart.

RELATED: Coloradan speaks about living through violence in Israel from just a few hundred yards away

Many, like Israeli citizen Daniel Lowenthal, have loved ones in Israel.

"My mom's there. My dad passed away a couple years ago, but my brother and sister and their families are there," said Lowenthal.

Lowenthal's brother-in-law was called up to join the fight.

"He left this morning," said Lowenthal.

Daniel Lowenthal attends a vigil for slain and missing Israelies at Temple Emanuel in Denver on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. CBS

His mother describes a country freshly at war.

"She says the place is deserted, people aren't home, the stores are closed the streets are abandoned there's no school," said Lowenthal.

"I'm absolutely heartbroken. I'm worried for everyone there and my friends," said Amy Morris, Temple Emanuel congregation member.

Amy Morris CBS

The reality of war is hard to avoid online, with photos and videos of atrocities being shared on social media.

"We have had to find a way to explain the heaviness of the world to kids as young as seven, eight, nine, who are watching children being taken from their homes," said Sacks.

Many Jews fear the rise of antisemitism.

RELATED: Jewish leaders criticize Elon Musk for antisemitism on X, formerly Twitter

"A lot of this is antisemitic at the core. They don't like us, they have permission to not like us from a large population of the world," said Sacks. "We love our children and we don't want to be at war and Israelis don't want to be at war."

Hundreds attended a vigil at the Temple Monday night, finding comfort in community.

RELATED: Denver artist previously stuck in Israel "very grateful and exhausted" after arriving in Italy

"The only answer in this moment is to be together and to work together and to pray together," said Sacks.

The cantor says if anyone has questions about the Jewish community, she invites them to engage in conversation and join the congregation as they pray for peace.