Denver couple who made history twice aren't taking marriage rights for granted

They captured international headlines in 2013 when they became the first gay couple to be granted a civil union in Colorado.

Fran and Anna Simon made history again in 2014 as the first gay couple to legally marry in Denver.

We caught up with the Simons as Colorado marks 50 years of Pride.

5-year-old Jeremy Simon sits on Anna's lap as he and his two moms Anna and Fran give testimony to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Senate Bill 11 at the Denver State Capitol on Jan. 23, 2013. Joe Amon/Denver Post via Getty Images

The Simons recall repeated visits to the Colorado State Capitol to fight for rights many Coloradans took for granted.

And when a win seemed within reach, they took their son Jeremy Simon.

"When he was five and a half, he got to testify with us and he was very proud to be able to do that," Anna Simon said.

The journey to legal recognition of their relationship involved eight official ceremonies, including religious, civil union and marriage.

"You don't get to marry the same person over and over again. And we had to wear our dresses multiple times. They don't fit now," said Fran Simon.

"At each stage, we had a little bit more protection, a little bit more recognition. But it really wasn't until the Supreme Court ruling that we could breathe our final sigh of relief," said Anna Simon.

As the parents of a young child, the years before that 2015 U.S. Supreme Court ruling legalizing gay marriage, were filled with anxiety.

"We didn't know when we traveled if something horrible happened would we both be recognized as his parents, will we be able to even go into the hospital to see each other, all of this was really up in the air," added Anna.

As they enjoy life's pleasures as a couple, the Simons are grateful for those who fought before them and aware they can't take legal protections for granted.

"We feel like we can never rest on our laurels or however far we've made it because there's still constantly attacks on the community," said Fran Simon.

The Simons are championing a measure on November's ballot that seeks to remove the ban on same-sex marriage from the Colorado constitution.

You can read about the upcoming elections this month and in November on CBS News Colorado's politics page.