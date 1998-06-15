Decisions, Decisions, Decisions...

Scottie Pippen stood in the locker room, his championship T-shirt drenched with champagne, a smoldering cigar in his hand.

He smiled as he remembered the other five times he has been there. And for the first time in a long while, the man who almost everyone agrees holds the key to the Chicago Bulls' fate smiled when he talked of the future.

"I know I've said some things in the past," Pippen said. "If these guys want to come back and try it again, I'll be open-minded to what's going on."

For months now, the Bulls have said this was absolutely, positively the Last Dance. Pippen, a free-agent-to-be who has a long history of bad blood with Bulls management, was never, ever going to wear a Chicago uniform again. Coach Phil Jackson was going to go meditate in Montana. Michael Jordan was headed for the nearest golf course.

And Dennis Rodman? Well, who knows what kind of mischief he'd find.

But now that the Bulls have that sixth gleaming gold trophy, leaving may not be so easy.

"You hate to see it come to an end and you don't want to see it come to an end," Pippen said, a wistful look in his eyes. "We feel like we're dominant."

They are. Despite being old Rodman is 37, Jordan 35 and Pippen 32 the aging Bulls are still better than anything else the NBA has to offer. They have six championships in eight years. Rodman, who won his seventh consecutive rebounding title, hops around the floor like a man half his age. Not even a bad back can thwart Pippen's smothering defense.

And Jordan? Just look at his 45-point effort in Game 6, complete with yet another Michael Moment. With 5.2 seconds left, he left Bryon Russell on the floor and hit a pullup jumper, his hand hanging in the air for just a second as the game-winner dropped through the net.

"Michael has probably got another five years left before we see a decline in him," Pippen said. "There's other things that he knows that is waiting in his game that he can always pull out. Right now, we're seeing him probably at the top of his game."

So how do you let these guys go? If you're Chicago chairman Jerry Reinsdorf and general manager Jerry Krause, maybe you've realized you can't.

"We hope that this is not the end of this run," Reinsdorf said. "I don't want to be the person that breaks up the Chicago Bulls as long as they're winning championships."

Sure, bringing back the biggest of the Bulls could swell Chicago's payroll to $80 million. But the five-year leases on 80 percent of the United Center's 220 luxury boxes come up for renewal next year, and Toni Kukoc and Ron Harper aren't the reason Chicago has sold out every home game since November 1987.

"Certain people high up in the organization said, `See you next year,' as we left the arena," Dwight Manley, Rodman's agent, said Monday. "So that's a positive thing."

For now, the Bulls can't do much. With Jordan, Pippen, Rodman and six others on the playoff roster being free agents, Chicago can't have any discussions not officially, anyway with anyone until July 1.

Agents for Jordan, Jackson and Pippen all were traveling Monday, and did not return phone calls from The Associated Press.

But July 1 is also lockout day. The league's collective bargaining agreement expires June 30, and NBA commissioner David Stern has threatened a lockout unless a settlement is reached.

"Everything will be done in its due time," Krause said Monday. "Jerry and I will sit down and discuss it at the proper time."

While Krause said he and Reinsdorf haven't decided to whom they'll talk first, Pippen seems the likely choice. Jackson said he'd be more apt to come back if Pippen does, and Jordan almost certainly will be back if Jackson is. Rodman wants to return, but only if Pippen, Jackson and Jordan are back.

What Pippen wants craves, actually is respect. And money. One of the NBA's 50 greatest players of all time, he made a relatively paltry $2.7 million last season under a contract extension he signed in 1991, the 122nd-best salary in the league.

Pippen has said repeatedly he doesn't want a one-year contract like Jordan, Jackson and Rodman have had the past two seasons. And, after being the subject of trade rumors last summer, has suggested he'd like to start somewhere fresh, perhaps Phoenix, Houston or Los Angeles.

But Pippen seems to be softening his stance. Maybe it's nostalgia. Maybe it's the realization he can't duplicate with another team what he and Jordan achieved together. Or maybe it's common sense.

Under the current system, Chicago can throw more money at Pippen than any other team. Reinsdorf said the Bulls will sit down with Pippen and his agent as soon as possible.

But no matter what's said now or how many scenarios are floated, Jordan cautioned that no decisions will be made anytime soon. Everyone from Jackson to Jordan to Pippen to the Jerrys needs a lot of time and space to think.

"There's still a lot of unanswered questions," Jordan said Sunday night. "And tonight, it's a lot of sympathetic feelings about this team and where we want it to go. But as time gets involved, some of the feelings may change. You never know."

