Job growth slumped last month as COVID-19 surged

Hiring fell in December for the first time since April, as the coronavirus rampaged across the nation and restaurants and bars shuttered.

Employers cut 140,000 jobs, the Labor Department said Friday. The unemployment rate stayed flat at 6.7%.

Leisure and hospitality companies were the hardest hit, with the sector losing nearly half a million jobs last month. That drop was offset by hiring in professional and business services, construction and retail.

This is a developing story.