D'Backs Rally To Beat 'Stros

Brian Anderson was well aware of Houston 's homer streak.

"I was thinking, for a guy who leads the National League in home runs, this was probably not the best matchup for me," the Arizona pitcher said. "I knew with the hitters they have if I wasn't careful I'd be in trouble, but fortunately I kept them in the park and the defense played great."

Anderson (6-7) and two relievers stopped Houston's homer streak at six games as the Diamondbacks beat the Astros 7-4 on Saturday night to snap a three-game losing streak. The left-hander, who has allowed an NL-leading 21 home runs, gave up nine hits and two runs in seven innings.

"I think one time I threw 11 changeups in row," Anderson said. "My style is to be aggressive, and I was, but I didn't give in and give them many fastballs. I worked inside and outside and stayed with the offspeed pitches and our strategy worked."

Mike Hampton (8-4), in his first start since coming off the 15-day disabled list, allowed six runs only three earned on 10 hits and three walks in 4 1-3 innings. He was sidelined by a strained groin.

"I think we were fortunate, maybe I should say lucky, that we caught Hampton on a night when he wasn't sharp," Arizona manager Buck Showalter said. "Anderson did an outstanding job against one of the best lineups in the game."

Sean Berry missed a throw from Mike Hampton in the fourth inning for an error that led to three unearned runs for the Diamondbacks. It would have been a force at third, but instead David Dellucci scored. Danny Klassen and Anderson also scored in the inning.

"The play at third was really critical," Astros manager Larry Dierker said. "It was the difference between them scoring one run and three. It was a play that could have been made and should have been made. We just didn't get it done."

Berry has a bruise on the the middle finger of his right hand, but would not use that as an excuse for missing the throw.

"It was an ugly game, at least for me," Berry said. "It was a ball I should have had, but I handcuffed myself. I was playing for a bunt, then ran back to third to cover it and when I turned around I handcuffed myself.

"I think it was the turning point. Hampton did a great job of getting it to me. I just didn't catch the darn thing."

The Diamondbacks took a 1-0 lead in the second. Kelly Stinnett led off with a double, moved to third on Dellucci's single, and scored when Yamil Benitez grounded into a double play.

Houston's Carl Everett was robbed of an extra-base hit in the second when Dellucci made a diving catch in right field. Berry followed with a triple to center and scored on Brad Ausmus' sacrifice fly.

Arizona made it 2-1 in the third on Jay Bell's RB single, and added three unearned runs in the fourth following Berry's error.

After Dellucci singled and Klassen walked, Hampton fielded Anderson's bunt and threw to third, where Berry let it go through his glove. Dellucci scored and Klassen went to third. Andy Fox's groundout scored Klassen, and Devon White added an RBI single.

Stinnett homered in the fifth to make it 6-1. Houston scored a run in the bottom of the inning on Ricky Gutierrez's RBI single, and made it 6-3 in the eighth on Moises Alou's RBI double.

White had an RBI double in the ninth, and Houston's Craig Biggio completed the scoring in the bottom of the inning with an RBI single.

Notes: Stinnett's double extended Arizona's National League-leading extra-base hits streak to 74 games ... Houston's Derek Bell has hits in 31 of his last 33 games ... Berry has eight hits in his last 10 at-bats.

