N.J. man charged in fight with 2 boys over Halloween candy

WAYNE, N.J. -- A dispute over Halloween candy landed a New Jersey father behind bars, accused of breaking into a home and going after two boys who were fighting with his son, CBS New York reports.

Police say on Halloween night, Wayne, N.J., resident Darius Pokoj went after two young boys, ages 12 and 13, after his 11-year-old son got into a fight with them over candy.

"He allegedly went right in the front door of the house, opened the door himself and went inside, caused some damage in the house, allegedly pushed one of the juveniles down to the ground," said Wayne Police Det. Capt Mark McGrath.

The homeowners said a picture frame and crystal ornament were broken. A next door neighbor told CBS New York he heard kids screaming and said they ran out of the house and hid behind him.

The neighbor said he tried to calm Pokoj down, but after Pokoj rushed at him three times, the neighbor said he hit Pokoj in self-defense.

Police said Pokoj also appeared intoxicated. He posted $35,000 bail and was released.

Pokoj faces charges of burglary, criminal mischief and simple assault.