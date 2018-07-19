CBS News

Dana Jacobson is the co-host of "CBS This Morning: Saturday." She joined the broadcast in July 2018.

Jacobson, an award-winning journalist, has been contributing to CBS News programs since 2015. She has served as a substitute anchor for "CBS This Morning" and "CBS This Morning: Saturday" and anchored on CBSN, CBS News' 24/7 digital streaming news network.

At CBS News, Jacobson has fielded a variety of assignments, including coverage of the Winter Olympics in South Korea, the ongoing investigation and aftermath of sexual abuse charges against former U.S. gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar, the efforts of two men to climb Mt. Everest and a profile of parents biking across the country to support Gold Star families.

Jacobson has been part of the CBS family since 2013, when she joined the CBS Sports Network as a studio host for "Inside College Football" and "Inside College Basketball." She has also served as a sideline reporter on the NCAA tournament since 2015 and has contributed to "The NFL Today" as a reporter.

Previously, she served as an anchor on ESPN's "SportsCenter" and "ESPN First Take." At ESPN, she also served as a reporter for NBA coverage and was part of the on-air team covering the winter and summer X Games.

Jacobson began her television career as an assignment editor at the CBS affiliate in her hometown of Detroit, Mich. She turned her focus to on-air reporting and anchoring in Traverse City, Mich. and Sacramento, Calif. where she was honored with National Headliner and Regional Edward R Murrow Awards for sports reporting.

Jacobson is a graduate of the University of Michigan.