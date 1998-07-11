Cubs' Rip Four HRs, Beat Brewers

Sammy Sosa failed to connect, but the Chicago Cubs still had plenty of power production.

"They Related Links Cubs-Brewers: GameCenter Boxscore Play-by-play Team pages: Cubs team page Brewers team page City pages: Chicago city page Milwaukee city page Forum: Will Sosa break Maris' HR mark? picked me up," Sosa said after Henry Rodriguez hit two home runs and Jose Hernandez and Mark Grace also went deep to lead the Chicago Cubs to a 11-8 victory Saturday over the Milwaukee Brewers. "We play together as a team. Anything we can do to produce for the team is a help."

Sosa had a RBI single, his only hit in the game, during the six-run third as the Cubs gave Steve Trachsel (8-5) a comfortable lead before turning to their home run power.

Tyler Houston hit a bloop double off Cal Eldred (4-7) and scored on a wild pitch third strike to Trachsel, who reached first on the play. After a walk by Hernandez and a single by Mickey Morandini loaded the bases, Sosa drove in Chicago's second run.

After an RBI groundout by Grace, Glenallen Hill hit a two-run single and Houston hit an RBI single to make it 6-0.

"There were perhapa couple of plays we could have made and should have made, but didn't and it snowballed into a big inning," Brewers manager Phil Garner said as the Cubs snapped a two-game losing streak and won their first since the All-Star break.

Trachsel gave up Jeff Cirillo's two-run homer in the third and Valentin's home run in the fifth, but had the luxury of an even bigger lead when Grace and Rodriguez hit back-to-back homers in the fifth as the Cubs finally chased Eldred, who allowed eight hits and eight runs in 4 2-3 innings.

Doug Jones gave up Rodriguez's 22nd homer, a solo shot in the seventh, and Hernandez's 14th homer in the eighth.

"Right now, we need everybody," Rodriguez said after hitting his third homer in three days. "I'm a lucky man. I've been swinging the bat real well the last three weeks."

Trachsel, who lost to the Brewers 11-2 on June 16, allowed four runs and four hits in seven-plus innings. He left after walking pinch-hitter Bob Hamelin to start the eighth.

"He was pretty gassed after the seventh," Cubs manager Jim Riggleman said after Trachsel left with an 11-3 lead.

The Brewers scored five runs against Trachsel and three relievers. Marquis Grissom hit a two-run double, Dave Nilsson hit a sacrifice fly, Grissom scored on an error, and pinch-hitter Marc Newfield hit an RBI single to make it 11-8. The Brewers left two runners on when Terry Mulholland struck out John Jaha to end the rally.

"We need better success out of the bullpen," Riggleman said. "There's no excuses. Everyone is 100 percent healthy."

Rob Beck picked up his 24th save by pitching perfect ninth inning.

Cirillo hit a two-run homer in the third inning, but poor base-running cost the Brewers a chance to get more runs.

Fernando Vina singled with one out. Mark Loretta followed with a liner down the right-field line. As he rounded second, he looked up and saw Vina heading back to third after running through third base coach Joel Youngblood's stop sign. Vina was out in a run down just before Cirillo hit his seventh home run.

"When we are down a whole bunch of runs like that you got to be cautious," he said. "Mark just didn't look ahead. I think he took a peek to see where the ball was and just assumed Vina was going to come in."

Notes:

Sosa, who played center field in the sixth inning June 25 against Detroit this sason, made his first start in center since 1992.

Vina was hit by a pitch leading off the game for the third consecutive time and fourth time overall in the series. It was the 14th time he's been hit this season, equaling the club mark set by Cirillo in 1997.

Brewers' catcher Mike Matheny (pulled rib cage muscle) starts his rehabilitation assignment Saturday night with the Brewers' Class A Beloit.

When Grace and Rodriguez connected off Eldred, it was the third time this season Chicago has hit consecutive homers and the fourth time the Brewers have given up back-to-back shots.