Cubbies Shut Down Brewers 3-0

Mark Clark's fastballs were just slow enough that the Brewers couldn't hit them.

Clark pitched a three-hitter for his first shutout in four years and Scott Servais drove in all three Chicago runs Sunday as the Cubs defeated the Milwaukee Brewers 3-0.

Clark (5-8) retired 16 of the last 18, walked two and struck out five in the third three-hitter and shutout of his career. The right-hander's last shutout came against Detroit on May 13, 1994.

"He got us out but it wasn't flashy," Milwaukee manager Phil Garner said. "One of the things we should learn from Clark is he was throwing 82 mph and pounding the strike zone. He was ahead of us all day long."

Clark said he had a simple gameplan.

"I just changed speeds with my fastball a lot and moved it in and out," he said. "These are the kinds of clubs that give me the most trouble. They put the ball in play and are a scrappy club. To hold them to three hits is doing a pretty good job."

"That was just an exhibition of how if you've got control of the ball, you can get big-league hitters out," said Milwaukee's David Nilsson. "He wasn't featuring anything spectacular and I'm sure he'd be the first to say that. It's not a secret, we just weren't up to the challenge."

A crowd of 50,735 pushed the weekend attendance to 184,432, making it the second largest four-game set in Brewers history. The club drew 195,657 against the New York Yankees in 1980.

Cubs outfielder Sammy Sosa went 0-for-3 with a walk.

Brad Woodall (4-4) allowed six hits in seven innings, walking five and striking out four. The left-hander walked four of the eight batters he faced in the second.

Kevin Orie walked to open the second and Servais hit his fourth home run. Servais entered the game with just five hits in his last 44 at-bats, and the catcher from La Crosse, Wis., had not homered since May 29.

"I remember going to Brewers games as a kid growing up," Servais said. "I was a big Brewers fan. I saw Henry Aaron play here at the end of his career. Robin Yount, (Paul) Molitor, (Cecil) Cooper and all those guys. It was fun today."

Servais added an RBI single in the sixth for Chicago's final run.

Notes: Milwaukee All-Star second baseman Fernando Vina went 0-for-4, ending his 13-game hitting streak. ... Chicago's Glenallen Hill hit a ball over the left-field bleachers and out of County Stadium during batting practice. ... Milwaukee has not drawn crowds of 50,000 or more on consecutive home dates since June 6-7, 1987.

