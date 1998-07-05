Cubbies Fight Back For Fifth Straight

The crowd of 38,742 was chantingfor All-Star Sammy Sosa, but he was sidelined.

Instead, Jose Hernandez gave the crowd something to keep them cheering.

Hernandez hit a tie-breaking two-run single with two outs in the eighth inning Sunday, completing a late comeback and giving the Chicago Cubs their fifth straight win, 7-6 over the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sosa did not play and will miss Tuesday's All-Star Game because of a sore left shoulder.

"I'm a human being. It can happen to me, it can happen to anybody," Sosa said.

Coming back from a deficit has been happening a lot to the Cubs, who posted their 26th come-from-behind win. Chicago trailed 5-0 in the seventh before Hernandez hit a two-run single. In the eighth, Matt Mieske singled, Mark Grace walked and Manny Alexander reached on an error by third baseman Aramis Ramirez.

"It was a short hop and I rushed it," Ramirez said. "I was trying to turn a double play before I caught the ball."

Rich Loiselle (1-6) walked Scott Servais to force in a run, and Jeff Blauser followed with a double down the right-field line to tie the game, 5-5.

"He throws hard so you don't have to do a whole lot except see the ball and let it go," Blauser said.

Pinch-hitter Kevin Orie walked to load the bases, and Hernandez hit the next pitch to right-center to make it 7-5.

"The guy was struggling to throw strikes," Hernandez said of Loiselle. "He gave me a chance by throwing a fastball. I got lucky."

"Rich has been inconsistent," Pirates manager Gene Lamont said. "It seems like he doesn't have a good feel. It's been a tussle for him."

Dave Stevens (1-0) picked up the win with one inning of hitless relief. Rod Beck allowed Jason Kendall's RBI single before recording his 23rd save. Beck has saved all five wins in the Cubs' streak.

"As long as we win by one, that's all that matters," Beck said.

Rookie Lou Collier, a Chicago native, hit a three-run homer in the fourth and Kevin Young added a solo homer in the seventh for the Pirates.

"Hopefully, (the break) will clear our minds and we'll come back and play like we should," said Lamont, whose team has lost eight of its last 10 games.

One year ago, Pittsburgh led the NL Central Division with a 43-43 record and the Cubs were in last place at 37-50. Now, Chicago is 48-39 and in second place behind Houston.

"I think we've got the guys we need to win the division," Beck said. "Is it necessary (to add players)? No, I don't think so. If it would be handy, then yes."

Pittsburgh starter Jon Lieber gave up two runs on five hits over 6 2-3 innings, striking out nine, one shy of his career high.

Cubs starter Mark Clark gave p five runs on 12 hits over seven innings.

Notes: Sosa was scratched from the lineup because of a sore left shoulder and will not participate in the All-Star Game. Sosa, who was the Cubs lone representative, also will skip the home run hitting contest but planned on attending the festivities. He has 33 home runs and 81 RBI at the break. ... Pedro Valdes, starting in place of Sosa, left the game after three innings with a strained left foot. His status was day to day. ... Former Chicago Bears coach Mike Ditka was late getting to the broadcast booth for the seventh inning stretch and led the fans in a hurried rendition of "Take Me Out to the Ball Game." The crowd of 38,742 wasn't satisfied and sang the song again on its own.

©1998 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed