Critics Still Slam China Trip

Despite a chorus of critics at home condemning President Clinton's trip to China, many observers of the diplomatic journey have said it was a success.

For the White House officials, Mr. Clinton's nine-day visit, took U.S.-China relations to a new level that may hold new opportunities for the future.



Secretary of State Madeleine Albright said.

Throughout his trip, the president was under attack at home for not being tough enough on a communist country with a poor human rights record. However, the day after Mr. Clinton arrived in China, he addressed the issue directly in a friendly debate with Chinese President Jiang Zemin.

After walking on the cobblestones of Tiananmen Square, where pro-democracy protesters were killed in a bloody clash with Chinese military, Mr. Clinton directly addressed the 1989 crackdown.

"For all of our agreements, we still disagree about the meaning of what happened then," Mr. Clinton said. "I believe - and the American people believe - the use of force and the tragic loss of life was wrong."

Jiang countered: "Had the Chinese government not taken the resolute measures, then we could not have enjoyed the stability that we are enjoying today."

White House officials now admit they feared the event at best would be a "wash," in which there was no particular gain or loss for either side.

Although the trip yielded no major breakthroughs on the key U.S. demands - human rights, trade, or missile proliferation - officials saw unexpected progress in Jiang's willingness to speak openly in the televised debate.

Besides covering taboo subjects like Tiananmen Square, the country's dealings with Tibet and Taiwan also were confronted. Mr. Clinton talked at length about values at the core of American democracy: human rights, rule of law, freedom of speech, freedom of religion.

It was notable that Jiang himself took something of a risk in accepting the open debate.

But observers said the high point of President Clinton's stay was his speech at Peking University, CBS News Correspondent Bill Plante reports. The address was also televised live, and Mr. Clinton, his wife, and Albright were permitted to engage in many events in which the Americans encouraged discussion with Chinese citizens.

However, Republicans have still retained their skepticism.

"I kind of think of it as a good performance in a bad movie," CBS News Consultant Fred Barnes, a conservative commentator, told CBS 'This Morning.'

"The president did well. He said some of the right things, but the point is, the policies are the problem," he added.

Democrats have defended the trip - the first by a U.S. president since the Tiananmen incident - as a remarkable feat. "The fact is, it's been a great trip, a historic trip. Clinton pulled it off again," CBS News Consultant Bob Beckle, also on CBS 'This Morning', said.

On Taiwan, Mr. Clinton had pleased China and unsettled Taiwan by publicly stating for the first time the long-standing U.S. "one China" policy toward Taiwan, that America does not support Taiwan independence nor its membership in the United Nations, and that a solution to the problem be based on peaceful dialogue.

China considers Taiwan a renegade province, but it has the democratic government that Beijing does not have, as well as wide support in the U.S. Congress.

"I did not announce any change in policy," President Clinton said. He said he did not intend to announce a change in the U.S. position and did not believe he had.

On an issue causing Mr. Clinton trouble at home, the president said he believed Jiang's denial that China illegally tried to influence the 1996 U.S. elections and asked him to cooperate with U.S. investigations of the matter.

The U.S. Justice Department and Congress are investigating lingering allegations that China tried to influence U.S. elections in 1996 by illegally funnelling money into Democratic Party coffers. Jiang called it absurd.

On the Asian financial crisis, President Clinton said he was encouraged by Japan's plan to revive its economy by giving the Tokyo government new power to take over failed banks and spend more than $200 billion to protect depositors and businesses that need cash to get through the crisis.

