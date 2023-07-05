Principals' union accuses CPS of unfairly firing Black principals

Attorney Ben Crump to call for investigation into CPS Attorney Ben Crump to call for investigation into CPS 00:22

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Attorney Ben Crump will be in Chicago on Thursday to join the Chicago Principals Administrators Association in calling for an investigation into Chicago Public Schools' decision to fire several Black principals.

In a statement, CPAA, the local labor union for school principals and administrators, said at least three Black principals at CPS have been unfairly targeted in investigations, and are victims of discrimination and corruption.

According to the CPAA, the principals were fired under suspicious circumstances.

Crump will join St. Sabina pastor Rev. Michael Pfleger, Rainbow/PUSH founder Rev. Jesse Jackson, and the CPAA at CPS headquarters to accuse the district of using substandard investigative procedures that rely on false statements that the school district takes as fact.

The CPAA claims CPS has a pattern of building one-sided cases that ignore testimony that might refute misconduct claims to reach predetermined verdicts.