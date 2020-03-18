Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading America's response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Wednesday morning. On Tuesday the White House and Congress moved quickly to craft the parameters of a massive stimulus bill to prop up the economy in response to the crisis, with Senate Republicans taking the lead on a package that could cost upwards of $1 trillion.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide now tops 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Date: Wednesday, March 18, 2020

Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

Location: White House, Washington, D.C.

Online stream: Live on CBSN — in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

President Trump has asked all Americans to limit contact with others for 15 days, and he's admitted that unprecedented measures being taken across the country could sink the U.S. into a recession.