Live

Watch CBSN Live

Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members give updates on COVID-19 response

/ CBS News

CBSN

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading America's response to the coronavirus pandemic, are holding a briefing Wednesday morning. On Tuesday the White House and Congress moved quickly to craft the parameters of a massive stimulus bill to prop up the economy in response to the crisis, with Senate Republicans taking the lead on a package that could cost upwards of $1 trillion.  

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide now tops 200,000, according to Johns Hopkins University.  

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

President Trump has asked all Americans to limit contact with others for 15 days, and he's admitted that unprecedented measures being taken across the country could sink the U.S. into a recession.

First published on March 18, 2020 / 8:58 AM

© 2020 CBS Interactive Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome browser logo Chrome Safari browser logo Safari Continue