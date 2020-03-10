Watch live: Coronavirus Task Force members hold a press briefing

Members of the Trump administration's Coronavirus Task Force, charged with leading the U.S. response to the novel coronavirus, are holding a press briefing Tuesday evening. Around the world, infections with the disease known as COVID-19 continue to climb.

The federal government is scrambling to minimize the economic fallout from the spreading virus. During a press conference at the White House on Monday night, President Trump said administration officials will meet with congressional Republicans on Tuesday to discuss a possible payroll tax cut and relief for hourly wage workers.

How to watch the Coronavirus Task Force briefing

What: Members of the Coronavirus Task Force brief the press

Members of the Coronavirus Task Force brief the press Date: Tuesday, March 10, 2020

Tuesday, March 10, 2020 Time: 5:30 p.m. ET

5:30 p.m. ET Location: The White House, Washington, D.C.

The White House, Washington, D.C. Online stream: Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device

Live on CBSN - in the player above and on your mobile or streaming device Follow: Live coronavirus updates on CBSNews.com

Health experts are still working to turn mountains of data into a firm understanding of how widely the disease is spreading and exactly how dangerous it is. Almost 115,000 people worldwide have tested positive for the virus, and it has killed more than 4,000. More than 64,000 patients have recovered.

In his public remarks, President Trump has downplayed the threat posed by the virus, repeatedly comparing it to the seasonal flu, even though public health officials say the death rate from coronavirus appears to be significantly higher and there are many questions about how this outbreak may play out.