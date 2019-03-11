Conor McGregor arrested for allegedly smashing fan's phone

Conor McGregor seen in a booking photo released Mon., March 11, 2019, by the Miami-Dade Corrections Department in Florida. Miami-Dade Corrections

Mixed Martial Arts superstar Conor McGregor was arrested and jailed Monday after he allegedly smashed a fan's cellphone in Miami. McGregor was booked into the Miami-Dade County Jail on charges of strong-arm robbery and criminal mischief.

Police said the fan was trying to take a photo of McGregor outside of the Fontainebleau Hotel when he slapped the phone out of the fan's hand. They said McGregor stomped on the phone and walked away with it, CBS Miami reported.

McGregor's attorney sent CBS Miami a statement saying the superstar is cooperating with police.

"Last evening Conor McGregor was involved in a minor altercation involving a cell phone that resulted in a call to law enforcement," the statement read. "Mr. McGregor appreciates the response of law enforcement and pledges his full cooperation."