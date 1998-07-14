Conine Lifts Royals Over Tigers in 10th

Jeff Conine doubled in two runs with two out in the top of the 10th inning and came around to score as the Kansas City Royals pulled out a 6-4 victory over the Detroit Tigers

Jose Offerman began the 10th with a single off closer Todd Jones (1-4) and was sacrificed to second by Hal Morris. After Dean Palmer grounded out and Jeff King was intentionally walked, Conine and Shane Mack hit consecutive doubles to make it 6-3.

"King's been on a roll for us all year," said Conine. "So they weren't going to let him beat them. Yea, you want to rise to the challenge in that situation when you can win a game. He's (Jones) got a very good fastball and I wanted to be ready to hit a fastball in the strike zone. It was a low fastball, middle to middle in."

"He's (King) done well against me in the National League and he had a couple of hits against me here last year," said Jones. "Conine hasn't done as well as King, but he's done decent. We decided to walk King and pitch to Conine. If I make my pitch, I get him to roll over."

Matt Whisenant (1-0), who worked out of a bases-loaded jam in the bottom of the ninth, picked up his second career win and first since Aug. 26. Jeff Montgomery balked in a run in the bottom of the 10th but notched his 10th straight save and 21st of the season.

"Matt has grown up a lot from a guy who was here last year and didn't know whether he could get the ball over the plate," said Royals manager Tony Muser. "He's really learned his role and improved his confidence in himself. He's not all the way there, but he's at the point where I'm confident to use him in situations like that."

Kansas City improved to 3-2 on its 11-game road trip and won for the eighth time in its last 11 road contests. The Royals are 5-2 in extra-inning games and 6-2 against Detroit this year.

The Tigers fell to 3-2 on its 11-game homestand and 4-3 in extra innings.

"It seems like we can't get the big hit," said Tigers manager Buddy Bell. "We take a lot of big swings. You have to cut your swings down. You're dealing with inexperienced guys who haven't dealt with these situations. You don't all of a sudden become a clutch hitter. You have to experience it. If it was that simple, everybody would be able to do it."

Kansas City opened the scoring in the third when Johnny Damon led off with a walk, stole second, moved to third on a groundout and came home on Morris' sacrifice fly. But Detroit evened it an inning later as Damion Easley doubled and scored on Bob Higginson's single to right.

The Royals regained the lead in the sixth as Palmer singled and Conine reached on third baseman Gabe Alvarez's error in front of Mack's triple to right-center.

But Detroit responded again in the bottom of the frame when Brian Hunter reached first on shortstop Mendy Lopez's error and Easley singled. After Chris Haney replaced starter Hipolito Pichardo, Hunter and Easley executed a double steal, with Hunter scoring on catcher Sal Fasano's throwing error. Higginson then plated the tying run with a sacrifice fly.

Whisenant nearly suffered his first career loss in the ninth when he walked Tony Clark with one out, hit Luis Gonzalez> and allowed an infield single to Geronimo Berroa. But he struck out Alvarez and got pinch-hitter Joe Randa to ground out to third to end the threat.

Pichardo allowed three runs -- one earned -- and four hits in five innings. His counterpart Frank Castillo surrendered three runs -- two earned -- and five hits in six innings. Castillo has no-decisions in his last three starts and remained winless since May 15 against Oakland.

"I owe the guys one tonight," admitted Alvarez. "The error was real big. Then I had a chance to come through in the ninth and it didn't work out tonight. I don't feel good about it. I'm better than this. I couldn't catch a groundball or make contact in the ninth. If I do that it is a different game."

Notes

Conine is 10-for-21 on the current road trip.

Detroit left fielder Gonzalez reached above the wall for a catch that robbed King of a home run in the eighth.

The Tigers activated infielder Bill Ripken from the 15-day disabled list (back strain) and optioned right-handed pitcher Denny Harriger to Triple-A Toledo. Harriger, a 28-year-old rookie, was 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in four appearances (including two starts) with Detroit.

Fasano, hit twice by pitches in the Royals' 4-3 win Sunday at Chicago, was plunked by Castillo in the second inning. He has been hit 11 times this season.