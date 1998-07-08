CBSN
Coming Soon: The Flamingo Kid

A flamingo at New England's Stone Zoo in Stoneham, Massachusettes, tends to its egg, which is due to hatch at the end of July. For the fourth year in a row, Stone Zoo's flamingo flock has grown, with three chicks hatched and four more due by July's end.

