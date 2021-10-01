Cody Rigsby tests positive for COVID days after "Dancing with the Stars" partner

"Dancing with the Stars" contestant and Peloton instructor Cody Rigsby said Thursday he tested positive for the coronavirus. The announcement comes just two days after his dance partner, Cheryl Burke, tested positive.

"Hi friends, I wanted to check in with you to share some news," Rigsby wrote on Instagram. "While I am fully vaccinated and took many precautions, following CDC guidelines, I recently tested positive for COVID19. To properly rest and recover as well as avoid exposing others, I will be taking a break in the coming days. I appreciate all your support and I'll be back as soon as I am ready."

Neither Rigsby nor Burke danced in Monday night's show. Instead, judges watched a pre-recorded video from the duo's rehearsal.

Several of the other "DWTS" cast members commented on Rigsby's post.

"💔 praying for a speedy recovery," Matt James said. "Sending you some good energy love! XO," Olivia Jade wrote.

"Sending all our positive thoughts to Cody Rigsby! Get well soon. #DWTS," the show tweeted.

Rigsby had last posted two days ago, writing, "Send our boo @cherylburke all the love and support as she kicks covids a$$ !"

Burke on Monday announced in an Instagram video she had COVID-19.

"I feel so bad. I feel so bad for Cody, I feel like I'm letting him down. I just feel like s**t and it's so overwhelming," a teary-eyed Burke said in the video. "It's Sunday and the show's tomorrow... I just hope I didn't spread it."

Both Rigsby and Burke are fully vaccinated.