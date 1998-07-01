Clinton Targets Pollution

Five of the 10 cities with the world's worst air pollution are in China. All of China's major freshwater lakes are contaminated. A vast region in the north is being eaten away by severe erosion.

China is growing increasingly aware of the deadly price it is paying for the rapid economic growth that has brought unprecedented affluence since it began reforms in the late 1970s, and its leaders are beginning to take action.

President Bill Clinton called on China Wednesday to lead the way in environmental protection and to avoid the same polluting energy-use patterns of major industrialized countries.

"I have no right as president of the United States to ask China to slow its economic growth," Mr. Clinton said. "But as a citizen of the world and the leader of my country, I have the responsibility to ask us all to work together for a planet that our grandchildren can still enjoy living in. And so do you."

Mr. Clinton is expected to highlight China's environmental efforts - and the potential for cooperation - again in a visit Thursday to the scenic southwestern city of Guilin.

There, the polluted Li River has been cleaned up and denuded hills replanted, salvaging a picturesque landscape that has inspired centuries of Chinese artists and now is one of the country's most popular tourist destinations.

Mr. Clinton also may visit a village that has replaced wood and coal-burning stoves with bio-gas generators that produce fuel by combining pig manure and rice husks.

On the eve of the president's arrival in Beijing last Friday, the country's top environmental official appealed for closer cooperation, pointing to economic plans that call for a $54 billion investment by 2000.

"As two major players in the environmental field, the two countries have broad prospects for cooperation," Xie Zhenhua, who heads the country's Environmental Protection Administration, told reporters.

China needs foreign technology and investment to bring pollution under control. The United States wants China to back efforts to reduce emissions of greenhouse gases blamed for global warming.

By its own admission, China's environmental needs are dire.

In its most recent annual report on the environment, the government warned that water pollution and water shortages were restricting economic growth.

Chinese health experts attribute rising death rates from cancer and respiratory ailments to pollution and say that smog causes tens of thousands of premature deaths each year.

In addition to the lakes, pollution caused by untreated sewage and factory waste has tainted most of China's big rivers, including the Yangtz, the Yellow, Pearl, Huai and Yalu. Pesticides and other chemicals are seeping into some underground water tables.

Due to the widespread burning of coal, acid rain affects wide swaths of countryside, from Heilongjiang in the northeast to Yunnan in the southwest. Forests in Japan and Korea have been hit too.

Some of the worst damage has been caused by farming and logging on land vulnerable to severe erosion.

This spring, residents of Beijing and other eastern cities were dismayed to discover that April showers that usually cleanse the city of its cloak of winter dust were actually mud baths.

The muck that pattered down from yellow skies was raised by massive dust storms far to the northwest. The storms were worse than usual because of widespread digging of wild licorice plants by hungry farmers in some of China's poorest regions, according to reports in the state-run media.

Government officials hastened to reassure city residents that the rain was not "polluted," just muddy.

But in cities with air as dirty as Beijing's, where at least nine days out of 10 the view of encircling mountains is utterly obscured by a thick haze, any extra dust is too much.

"Yellow Sand Envelops China North of the Yangtze: Dust Storms Sound Environmental Alarm," the newspaper Beijing Youth Daily said in a front-page headline.

Despite a massive program to reseed and reforest anchoring the soil and preventing further erosion the government predicts it will take until the middle of the next century to bring the problem under control.

Other cleanups are showing faster results:



China's Environmental Protection Administration noted "remarkable achievements" in cleaning up the putrid Huai River after thousands of heavily polluting small factories were ordered to close.

in cleaning up the putrid Huai River after thousands of heavily polluting small factories were ordered to close. Shanghai has embarked on an ambitious program to clean up fetid Suzhou Creek and to significantly improve air quality.

Beijing, along with other major cities, has banned leaded gas, tightened emissions tests and ordered that all new cars beginning next year must be fitted with catalytic converters.

Yet, a fair share of the heavy trucks that lumber into cities from the countryside still belch out dark clouds of exhaust.

