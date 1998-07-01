Clinton Tackles Trade Issues

President Clinton, trying to reach a broad audience on his state visit to China, spent Wednesday touring the huge trading floor of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, meeting new homeowners, and vowing to do all he could to bring more Western-style changes to the communist giant.

Mr. Clinton got a tumultuous reception on the floor of the stock exchange, mingling with red-jacketed traders on their lunch break.

The next stop on the president's nine-day tour of China is a visit Thursday to the scenic southwestern city of Guilin, where Mr. Clinton is expected to further highlight China's environmental efforts.

Continuing his effort to reach as many Chinese as possible, Mr. Clinton was interviewed Wednesday by state-run national television.

"One big goal of this trip for me was to have the American people learn more about China and the Chinese people learn more about America," he said in the interview, to be broadcast on Thursday night.

Mr. Clinton has managed to shatter the controls usually imposed on television viewing in China.

His joint news conference on Saturday with President Jiang Zemin, which turned into a political debate, was broadcast live.

A university address on Monday was carried live on national TV and Mr. Clinton on Tuesday participated in

a live radio talk show in Shanghai - delighting members of the U.S. delegation.

Secretary of State Madeleine Albright, accompanying President Clinton on his tour, said he had proven his domestic critics wrong and that the visit would go down as a landmark in Sino-U.S. relations.

She said that although the results of the mission would "take a while to sink in...I think that the openness that has been taking place during this visit was really path-breaking and something that was not expected."

Meanwhile, first lady Hillary Rodham Clinton Wednesday toured a 78-year-old synagogue in Shanghai that was renovated with Chinese money after years of official neglect. Albright, who accompanied Mrs. Clinton to the synagogue, later met with Chinese spiritual leaders to discuss religion and religious freedom.

Heading into the final days of his trip, Mr. Clinton turned his attention to promoting the economic power that will be unleashed as China implements market reforms.

"I am determined to build a strong partnership and a good friendship between the United States and China that will actually make a positive difference in people's lives," Mr. Clinton told about 200 people in a Shanghai neighborhod.

Meeting with new homeowners, he offered to set up a system in which U.S. expertise could be tapped by the Chinese government to help make housing more affordable and available for more people.

Seeking to underscore China's economic potential, Mr. Clinton also visited the floor of the Shanghai Stock Exchange, strolling among excited traders who rushed to shake his hand.

In breakfast remarks to U.S. and Shanghai business leaders, Mr. Clinton said, "China and, indeed, Shanghai face major challenges in advancing economic progress beyond the present point - we all know that."



He said the United States was prepared to help China make the transition from state-owned industry, and develop a new legal and regulatory system, while dealing with the environmental problems that cast a haze of pollution over Beijing and other cities.

President Clinton linked Beijing's desire to join the World Trade Organization (WTO) with permanent Most Favored Nation (MFN) trading status with the United States.

The United States has assumed the lead in negotiating an end to trade barriers as a condition for membership in the world trading club.

The U.S. president must decide each June whether China is qualified for MFN status, which eliminates most tariffs on goods brought into the United States.

Noting that he discussed WTO membership during talks in Beijing with Jiang, Mr. Clinton said: "That can only happen on strong terms, the same terms that other nations of the world abide by."

Mr. Clinton urged Beijing to drop trade barriers, saying: "We cannot build support for permanent MFN for China in the Congress on the basis of anything less."

Renewal of MFN status has become an annual battle between the president and Congress and created business uncertainty among American companies.

Mr. Clinton said failure to renew "would sever our economic ties, denying us the benefits of China's growth, endanger our strategic partnership - turning our back on the world's largest nation at a time when cooperation for peace and stability is more important and productive than ever."

The Ways and Means Committee of the U.S. House of Representatives has endorsed Mr. Clinton's decision to grant a one-year extension of MFN for China and the full chamber is expected to follow suit - ensuring renewal.

To block the extension, two-thirds majorities in both the U.S. House and Senate would have to oppose the move.

Mr. Clinton pledged to U.S. business leaders he would do everything he could to encourage stronger trade ties between the United States and China. Deals worth $3.1 billion have been signed in recent days, coinciding with the president's visit.

The United States says it is running a $50 billion trade deficit with China.

China points to progress in reducing tariffs, now averaging 17 percent, to back its WTO claims - and recently has argued it should be rewarded for sacrifices it has made during the Asian financial crisis by not devaluing its currency, the yuan.

