Clinton: China Poisoning Its Future

The president sailed the scenic canyons of Guilin Thursday. The river and its mystic peaks were an oasis from the oppressive pollution Mr. Clinton has seen on every other stop. Here, reports, he warned that China is poisoning its future.said Mr. Clinton.

Mr. Clinton's point is self-evident outside of Guilin.

China today represents the greatest environmental crisis on earth. After five decades of industrialization, every body of water in China is seriously polluted. That alone would be an environmental catastrophe, but in China, that's only the beginning.

With industries powered by poor quality, sulfurous coal, five of the cities with the worst air in the world are in China.

The air can be a killer, especially for children with respiratory disease. One quarter of the patients in Beijing's children's hospital have pneumonia.

A Chinese doctor explains that the pollution attacks the throat and lungs, leaving children vulnerable to infection. Lung disease kills one out of four Chinese. Ironically, the power source for the hospital's steam plant is also coal.

Mr. Clinton is pledging to help with American money and know-how. But China faces a painful choice.

Closing dirty factories leads to unemployment and unrest. The issue for China in the 21st century is how to lift a billion people into the middle class without doing serious damage to the earth.

Reported by Scott Pelley

©1998, CBS Worldwide Inc., All Rights Reserved