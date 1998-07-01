Clemens K's 11, Blue Jays Victory

Roger Clemens didn't want to spoil his hitters' efforts.

Clemens struck out a season-high 11 and Jose Canseco and Carlos Delgado hit consecutive home runs as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the New York Mets 6-3 Tuesday night.

"It's great to see them having success, it's been a long time coming for them," Clemens said. "When they put up crooked numbers up like that for you, you have go out and win that game."

Clemens (9-6) pitched a six-hitter and walked one. It was his second complete game of the season and 111th of his 15-year career. Clemens is five strikeouts away from 3000.

"The hard work and the longevity is paying off and I just feel very blessed," Clemens said.

The Blue Jays scored all of their runs on four homers. Rick Reed (9-5) lasted just four innings and left trailing 6-1.

Darrin Fletcher gave the Blue Jays a 2-1 lead in the second with a two-run shot.

"We knew Reed was going to be around the plate and he just ran into a hot-hitting team," Fletcher said.

Canseco's 24th home run and Delgado's 14th made it 4-1 in the third.

"It was one-handed home run," Delgado said. "We came out swinging and that put a lot of pressure on the other guys. We hit four home runs in the first four innings so they had to play catchup, but Roger was throwing the ball well."

Alex Gonzalez hit a two-run shot in the fourth.

After salvaging the finale of the three-game Subway Series against the New York Yankees 2-1 Sunday, the Mets hoped Reed would give them another strong outing.

But the right-hander, who has lasted at least seven innings in 13 of his last 16 starts, gave up nine hits in four innings.

"You can't go out there and expect to win with one or two pitches," Reed said. "The fastball and changeup were fine but the curve was hanging, it didn't have that sharp break. I got some pitches up and they just him them."

Brian McRae cut the Blue Jays' lead to 6-3 in the seventh with his 10th homer, a two-run shot.

After John Olerud, playing his first game back in Toronto since being traded after the 1996 season, tripled and scored on Bernard Gilkey's groundout in the second.

Notes: Clemens struck out at least 10 for the second time this year and 84th time of his career. ... Toronto's 47 home runs in June is a club record for most homers in a month. ... If Canseco is named to the All-Star team as a reserve on Wednesday, Blue Jays manager Tim Johnson says he doesn't want him participating in the home run derby for fear of aggravating his back. ... Canseco moved past Rocky Colavito into 41st place on the career home run list with No. 375. ... Two pitches before Delgado homered, he hit a foul ball into the fifth deck of SkyDome. ... Florida's Jim Leyland, who will anage the NL All-Star team, called Mets manager Bobby Valentine before the game for input on which of his players should be named to the squad. Valentine made his strongest case for closer John Franco. Franco has 18 saves and a 2.45 ERA. Valentine also told Leyland that Reed would be available for the game despite the fact that he is scheduled to start in the last game before the break. ... The Blue Jays activated catcher Kevin Brown from the 15-day DL. To make room for him the Blue Jays designated RHP Luis Andujar for assignment.

