Clemens Ks 10 To Lead Blue Jays

There were several reasons the Detroit Tigers probably wouldn't finish off a four-game sweep of Toronto . And Roger Clemens headed the list.

Clemens struck out 10 for his fifth straight win and Ed Sprague homered twice Sunday, leading the Blue Jays to a 7-2 win over the Tigers.

Jose Canseco hit a tie-breaking two-run double in the eighth inning, and Shannon Stewart and Shawn Green added homers for the Blue Jays.

Tony Clark homered as the Tigers lost for just the third time in their last 10 games.

Clemens (10-6) gave up two runs and five hits in 7 1/3 innings. It was the 86th double-digit strikeout game of his career and third this year. He is 127-53 lifetime in games following a loss by his team.

"When you're playing like we did and there's a little bit of a lull and a lowpoint, you go out there and try to set the tone," Clemens said. "Fortunately, I was able to do that. All these games we've played were extremely tough on us."

Clemens had all his strikeouts in the first five innings. He neded just 13 pitches -- only two of them balls -- to strike out the side in the first inning, and he also fanned three straight in the fourth.

"He picks up the team when the team needs to be picked up," Blue Jays manager Tim Johnson said. "He seems like he's always been right there."

Sprague has four homers in his last three games.

"I've definitely felt more confident of late," Sprague said. "I've been a little bit closer to the plate, which has allowed me to have a little better coverage. That's probably been the biggest difference as far as physical adjustments. I think I've been a little more patient the last few weeks."

Detroit hasn't won more than three straight all year and hasn't swept a series from Toronto in 11 years.

"It's a little frustrating right now, but tomorrow we can come back here and feel good about taking three out of four from this team," Tigers manager Buddy Bell said. "Their pitching staff is outstanding, and to take three out of four says something."

Detroit rookie right-hander Brian Powell had the best of his three major-league starts. He allowed two runs and three hits with no walks and three strikeouts before leaving after Sprague hit a leadoff homer in the eighth for a 2-2 tie.

"Overall, I guess I was pleased except for a couple of balls going out of the ballpark," Powell said. "I just wish the outcome had been a little different. It would've been great to get my first (big-league) win against Clemens."

Doug Brocail (4-2) relieved Powell and gave up a single to Darrin Fletcher before Stewart walked. Sean Runyan struck out Green, but rookie Matt Anderson walked Craig Grebeck on four pitches to load the bases.

Canseco then hit a drive to the warning track in right-center that right fielder Bobby Higginson couldn't get to, allowing two runs to score.

"I missed it. I just missed it," Higginson said curtly. "That's it."

Sprague hit his 14th homer and Green added his 17th off Doug Bochtler in the ninth.

After Clemens fanned the side in the first, Clark led off the second with his 19th homer, a blast into the right-field upper deck.

"I was trying to go up and away," Clemens said. "I got it down in his wheelhouse."

Powell retired the first eight batters before Stewart hit his third homer in the third.

Detroit loaded the bases with one out in the home half, but Clark hit into a 1-2 force at the plate and Clemens struck out Luis Gonzalez.

"He's done that a hell of a long time, get in a jam and pitch his way out of it," Tigers manager Buddy Bell said. "That's why he's a Hall of Fame pitcher. That's why he's one of the greatest pitchers of all time."

Clemens fanned Damion Easley for the third time for his 10th strikeout in the fifth. Easley, whose single finished Clemens in the eighth, is 6-for-39 with 15 srikeouts against him.

"He seems to have his best stuff every time I face him," Easley said.

Powell didn't back down either. He retired 12 of 13 in one stretch, and the only runner reached on a fielding error by shortstop Deivi Cruz.

"He matched (Clemens)," Bell said. "He didn't have as many strikeouts, but he threw as many quality pitches."

Notes

Clemens has averaged 10.1 strikeouts per nine innings pitched and is 17-9 against Detroit in his career.

The Tigers haven't swept a series from Toronto since a three-game sweep Oct. 2-4, 1987, clinched Detroit's last AL East title.