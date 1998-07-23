Clemens, Jays Shutout ChiSox

Roger Clemens knows what to do with a lead.

Clemens pitched eight shutout innings to win his seventh straight decision and Jose Canseco homered as the Toronto Blue Jays beat the Chicago White Sox 4-0 Wednesday night.

"The key was we got some runs early and once you do that you got throw up zeros," Clemens said. "At times, I did throw some very hittable balls but they seemed to hit them at guys and the defense was air tight."

Clemens (12-6) allowed three hits, struck out four and walked two. Paul Quantrill gave up one hit in the ninth.

After allowing a leadoff double to Ray Durham in the first, Clemens didn't give up another hit until Magglio Ordonez's infield single with two outs in the seventh.

Clemens, a four-time Cy Young Award winner, has allowed seven or fewer hits in 11 of his last 12 starts.

Canseco gave the Blue Jays a 4-0 lead in the third with his 27th homer, a 431-foot shot into the fourth deck of SkyDome.

"I hit it pretty good," Canseco said. "It was a slider middle in and I just sat back and used my hands."

White Sox rookie starter Jim Parque (2-3) gave up four runs -- three earned -- and six hits in six innings. The left-hander struck out seven and walked two.

"Clemens is a great pitcher and it was an honor to go up against him," Parque said. "I think that I did good tonight, I had good stuff and I learned a little mre."

Toronto took the early lead with the bases loaded in the first when Carlos Delgado hit a grounder to second, and in trying to turn a double play, shortstop Mike Caruso's throw sailed past first baseman Wil Cordero. Delgado was credited with an RBI on the play and Caruso's error allowed the second run to score.

Tony Phillips made it 3-0 in the second with a two-out RBI single.

Notes:

Clemens was originally scheduled to start against Boston on Thursday in the biggest series of the season for the Blue Jays but was moved up a day so he could pitch on his normal four days' rest. Toronto manager Tim Johnson hinted there were other reasons for moving Clemens up, but refused to elaborate. The Blue Jays begin a four-game series against the Red Sox on Thursday. Toronto is chasing Boston for the wild card. After the game Clemens was asked if he'd pitch on three days' rest against Boston on Sunday. "I would doubt that right now. Sunday's Pat Hentgen's slot so we'll just see what happens," Clemens said.