Claudine Gay inaugurated as Harvard's first Black president

CAMBRIDGE - Harvard University's newest president, Claudine Gay, was inaugurated Friday.

Gay is the first Black person and second woman to lead the Ivy League school. She officially started the role in July, replacing Lawrence Bacow, after previously serving as a dean.

"I stand before you today, humbled by the prospect of leading Harvard, emboldened by the trust you have placed in me and energized by your own commitment to this singular institution and to the common cause of higher education," said Gay. 

Despite the rain, many people crowded outside at Harvard to watch Gay be sworn in.

