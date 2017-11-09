Kevin Spacey cut from finished Sony film and CBS Carol Burnett special

Kevin Spacey is being cut out of a major new movie, "All the Money in the World," as another sexual assault allegation was leveled against him on Wednesday. Spacey will be replaced by actor Christopher Plummer, and the scenes he was in will be reshot. The film, directed by Ridley Scott, is due to be released in theaters on Dec. 22.

CBS is also cutting Spacey from its 50th anniversary celebration of "The Carol Burnett Show," airing next month.

On Wednesday, Mo Rocca asked Burnett, "Was that a difficult decision?"

"No," she responded. "Our show is about looking back and having fun and… I don't want any controversy, and neither does CBS."

In the latest accusation to surface against the Oscar-winning actor, former Boston TV news anchor Heather Unruh alleged Spacey groped her then-18-year-old son last June, but says he didn't go to police at the time because he was embarrassed, reports CBS News correspondent Jericka Duncan. After hearing from so many other alleged sexual assault victims over the past five weeks, she said her son wanted to make his story public.

"My son said to me, 'Mom, Kevin Spacey tried to rape me,'" Unruh said.



She told reporters her son was "star-struck" upon meeting Spacey at the Club Car restaurant on Nantucket last summer. She said her son alleges Spacey bought him drink after drink, then reached his hand down her son's pants.



"My son's efforts to shift his body to remove Spacey's hand were only momentarily successful. The violation continued," Unruh said.

She said her son claims when Spacey left the table, a concerned stranger came to the teen's aid, telling him to run – and he did. But the pain has been hard to escape.



"When he hurts one person, he hurts all the people who love that person. And he should be ashamed of himself," Unruh said.



Unruh said her son filed a report with the Nantucket police last week. The local district attorney's office confirmed to CBS News that Nantucket police received information regarding allegations of indecent assault and battery. A representative for Spacey has not responded to CBS News' request for comment about these latest allegations.

More than a dozen men have publicly accused Spacey of inappropriate conduct.