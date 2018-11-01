Police chief accused of secretly filming sexual encounters, sharing explicit images

CHICAGO — The police chief of a suburban Chicago park district has been accused of videotaping sexual encounters with women and sharing explicit images without their consent. Christian Daigre is chief of the Chicago Heights Park District police. He is charged with non-consensual dissemination of a private sexual image, intimidation and possession of a controlled substance.

We have charged the Chief of Police of the Chicago Heights Park Dist w multiple counts of distributing sexually explicit images & threatening a witness after victims contacted CPD. Allegations are egregious & if proven, a disgraceful abuse of power & trust from police & community pic.twitter.com/UveqzKNh9O — Anthony Guglielmi (@AJGuglielmi) October 31, 2018

Prosecutors allege Daigre met the two women, 24 and 43, on online dating sites in 2016, according to the Daily Southtown. His bedroom in an apartment in Chicago's South Loop neighborhood was equipped with cameras in the ceiling, which were used to videotape the sexual encounters. Prosecutors say Daigre then texted sexually explicit still images of the women, without their consent, to another person, the paper reports.

The two women reportedly notified police last month when they learned the images were disseminated.

The 40-year-old Daigre is also accused of trying to threaten a witness. Both the person who received the text message with the explicit images and one of the victims received threatening text messages, the paper reports. One of the messages threatened that if the women didn't drop her charges, she should expect a lawsuit, "or worse," prosecutors reportedly said.

Daigre surrendered to police on Monday. Bond was set at $25,000 on Wednesday, which he posted and was released. He had been placed on administrative leave, the paper reports.

Chicago police spokesman Anthony Guglielmi said the allegations are "egregious" and, if proven, "a disgraceful abuse of power and trust from police and community."

Daigre's attorney Todd Pugh says his client denies all of the allegations.