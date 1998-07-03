Chiquita Sues Fired Reporter

Chiquita Brands International Inc. has sued a former newspaper reporter, accusing him of breaking into its voice-mail system to steal material for stories that questioned the company's business practices.

The Cincinnati Enquirer fired reporter Michael Gallagher last week and has renounced the stories. On Sunday, the Enquirer published a front-page apology to Chiquita, saying Gallagher, the lead reporter on the 18-page series that ran May 3, improperly obtained the messages.

The newspaper also agreed to pay Chiquita more than $10 million.

Chiquita sued Gallagher but not the newspaper, seeking unspecified damages from him for defamation, trespass, conspiracy, fraud, and violations of electronic-communications privacy laws.

Chiquita's lawsuit, filed Thursday in U.S. District Court, alleges that Gallagher engaged in a systematic smear campaign, used past and present Chiquita employees to gain access to the voice-mails, and raided the password-protected boxes.

Neither Gallagher, 40, nor his attorney returned messages Thursday seeking comment. He was fired from the Enquirer on June 26.

The Cincinnati Post reported Thursday that FBI agents have been investigating for about a month and are focusing on whether anyone violated wiretapping laws in obtaining Chiquita employees' voice-mail messages.

FBI spokeswoman Tracey Heinlein in the bureau's Cincinnati office confirmed only that the FBI is conducting an investigation.

The Hamilton County sheriff also has been investigating for about a month, and special prosecutor Perry L. Ancona was appointed to look into the matter on June 1. He has been working with a grand jury, which heard testimony from at least one former Enquirer reporter this week.

The Post said the FBI is focusing on a federal wiretapping statute that outlaws intercepting private, electronic communications without a court order or permission from the parties involved. Because Ohio law is so similar, the FBI and sheriff's investigators are coordinating efforts, the Post said.

Harry Whipple, president and publisher of the Enquirer, declined to comment.

Chiquita spokesman Joseph Hagin would not comment on the investigation, but said the newspaper wired the settlement, in cash, on Wednesday.

Written by John Nolan