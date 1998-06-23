China: Web Links

Chinese Politics and Current Events

Chinese History, Culture, and Traditions



The Landscape of China

A narrative tour of China with individual city profiles, prepared at the University of Tennessee.

Land of Beauty

Image gallery of Chinese landmarks and landscape, prepared by the China News Digest.

China Today

An overview of variety of social, political, educational, and business aspects of Chinese life, presented by InfoPacific Development, China Infohighway Communications Co. Ltd., and Beijing Rightway Consulting Co. Ltd.

People's Republic of China Mission to the U.N.

Official United Nations mission site of the Chinese Government, containing information and documents related to Chinese international relations.

9th National People's Congress

An overview of the organization and history of the National People's Congress and the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Inside China Today

An overview of Chinese political figures and government structure, presented by European Internet Network.

Internet Guide for China Studies

Comprehensive site providing information on Chinese politics, society, culture, religion, philosophy, and history, provided by the Department of Chinese Studies at Vienna University and the Institute of Chinese Studies at the University of Heidelberg.

U.S.-China Policy

An overview of issues and selected writings on U.S.-Chinese relations with respect to law, human rights, and the economy, provided by the Documents Center at the University of Michigan.

Tibetan Government in Exile

Official site for the Tibetan Government in Exile, presenting news related to Tibetan political status, Tibetan culture, and the Dalai Lama.

Bureau of Asian and Pacific Affairs

U.S. State Department's China Page, providing reports, briefings, white papers, and articles related to U.S.-Chinese relations.

History of China

Selected writings on Chinese history, compiled by Robert Felsing of the faculty of University of Oregon.

Traditional Chinese Medicine

Overview of the Chinese medical system, provided by The Institute of Information on Traditional Chinese Medicine.

China The Beautiful

An overview of various Chinese arts, including poetry, painting calligraphy, and literature, prepared by Dr. Ming L. Pei in conjunction with the Chinapage organization.

Language and Literature Information of China

Selection of writings on Chinese literature, language, poetry, and proverbs, provided by the East Asian Library of the University of Pittsburgh.

Chinascape: Chinese Web

An overview of Chinese culture, language, arts, government, and economy, prepared by the Chinascape organization.