China Trip: Rhetoric Or Results?

After setting low expectations for his China trip, President Clinton returned home Saturday satisfied that once-sour relations with the world's most populace country at least are getting better, not worse.

Air Force One brought Mr. Clinton and his family back to Washington before dawn on Independence Day. And the president was quick to declare that while his nine-day visit put U.S. ties with China on more solid footing, there still are powerful forces in the communist government resisting change.

U.S. officials as well as independent China watchers expressed caution about overstating the results of the presidential sojourn and were reluctant to predict what happens next. It's too soon to tell, the experts agree.

Using a football analogy, they talked about moving the ball forward, not scoring touchdowns.

"I don't think it would be wise to say this opens up a whole new era in China," said Susan Shirk, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific Affairs. But she and other administration officials said it was significant that Mr. Clinton was accorded unprecedented and uncensored media exposure as he spoke about usually taboo issues such as human rights and Tiananmen Square.

Harry Harding, dean of the Elliott School of International Affairs at George Washington University, said, "The accomplishments were more atmospheric than substantive, and atmospheric accomplishments can be ephemeral."

U.S. and Chinese officials worked hard to create a summit that allowed both leaders to claim success before their domestic audiences.

Indeed, Mr. Clinton and President Jiang Zemin both asserted success. In their showcase agreement, the two leaders announced they would not aim nuclear missiles at each other's country.

It was hailed as a big symbolic step competing with the powerful symbolism of Mr. Clinton reviewing military troops in Tiananmen Square in a ceremony evoking the horror of the 1989 massacre of pro-democracy advocates who had rallied in the plaza.

Critics at home grudgingly said Mr. Clinton hit some of the right themes and sounded good, but they scoffed there were no major breakthroughs.

"I think any change in opinions about China will be short-lived," said Sen. Tim Hutchinson, R-Ark., sponsor of measures to deny travel visas to Chinese officials involved in religious persecution or forced-abortion policies. "So long as the Chinese government refuses to apologize for Tiananmen and other human rights abuses, it will be very difficult to dispel the image that Americans have of this oppressive regime. I don't think there's any long-term benefit."

Rep. Nancy Peosi, D-Calif., another tough critic, said the media coverage of the journey "demonstrates just how low the expectations were for this trip.

"So far, all we have seen is rhetoric, not results," Pelosi said, adding that Mr. Clinton "may have redeemed his visit but he certainly hasn't redeemed his policy."

China hoped the summit would move relations with the United States beyond Tiananmen, but Beijing's insistence on staging the welcoming ceremony there recalled the painful past.

There were other discordant notes. Police detained at least seven dissidents during Mr. Clinton's stay, and the government refused visas for three Radio Free Asia reporters. Mr. Clinton registered his objections but didn't make a big fuss.

"He chose to carry a small stick and talk eloquently, which I guess is his usual combination, and it seemed to work well for him," said Andrew J. Nathan of Columbia University's East Asian Institute.

Even now, there is still a deep measure of distrust and differing national interests between Washington and Beijing about trade, human rights, free expression, religious tolerance, democracy, Tibet and other issues.

"In general, post-Tiananmen, one can say that the Chinese president - whoever he is - gains when the big honcho of the U.S. of A. comes across the water to pay his respects almost regardless of what happens," Nathan said, "while the American president keeps paying a political price for having to manage the China relationship almost regardless of how well he manages it in the details."

Nathan said the summit's underlying purpose was to change that formula and to allow both leaders to gain points from the relationship. "So, both were winners."

Analysts said China looks at summits in terms of building trust through broad principles and agreements that guide a relationship. The United States, by contrast, looks for concrete progress on substantive issues.

Mr. Clinton offered a long list of areas of progress: stability in Asia, protecting the environment, controlling the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, fighting crime and drugs, science and technology cooperation and rule of law issues. He said they failed to make significant progress on trade.

"Much as Americans love sudden and tempestuous changes of view, they're not going to find gratification in the aftermath of the Clinton mission," said Robert A. Kapp, president of the U.S.-China Business Council. "What will come out over time, though, is whether the images of China beamed back to the United States - of a huge and varied nation undergoing a massive economic and social transformation - will take root in American consciousness of China. Here, it's too soon to tell, but I have a hunch there will be some short- and medium-term fallout."

