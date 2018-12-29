Peach Bowl: Watch Florida vs. Michigan today in the Chick-fil-A Bowl

Before the College Football Playoff kicks off, the No. 7 Michigan Wolverines face No. 10 Florida Gators in the 2018 Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl. The Wolverines lost their chance for the College Football Playoff on the final weekend of the regular season, losing 62-39 to Ohio State. The Gators finished the season with a string of three wins, finishing 9-3 on the season.

Watch Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida Gators

  • When: Saturday, December 29, 2018
  • What: Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl
  • Time: 12 p.m. ET
  • Where: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, Georgia
  • On TV: ESPN
  • Live Stream: fuboTV — Start a free trial or Watch ESPN subscription

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: NOV 10 Michigan at Rutgers
Chris Evans runs the ball on Nov. 10, 2018. Rich Graessle/Icon Sportswire via Getty


First published on December 29, 2018

