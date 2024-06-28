Cheyenne Frontier Days honors women in rodeo with new bronze statue for Coloradans to check out

Theme for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days is the year of the cow girl Theme for this year's Cheyenne Frontier Days is the year of the cow girl 01:39

Cheyenne Frontier Days is preparing for another year of rodeo and music fun in Cheyenne. In 2024 the theme of the rodeo is the year of the cowgirl. The team at CFD underscored their commitment to the theme by installing a bronze statue to pay homage to generations of cowgirls.

Wyoming-based artist D. Michael Thomas was commissioned for the second time in recent years to create a statue to be placed along I-25 just west of the CFD grounds.

"This is my second piece in the frontier park and I feel very fortunate," Thomas said.

Thomas last created a large statue of former musician and rodeo champion Chris LaDeaux, a longtime Wyoming resident. That was installed on the grounds years ago before the likes of Garth Brooks.

Thomas told CBS News Colorado he decided to honor his mother by creating a bronze statue that looked like his mom.

"She was not a bronc rider back in her day, but she was a western woman," Thomas said.

The statue portrays a cowgirl riding a bronco that is bucking. Thomas said he included small details to honor his mom, his art and the community throughout the statue. He even painted the boots on the statue red in honor of CFD's logo.

"It is three years in the making," Thomas said.

Thomas said he was honored to create an art piece that will forever honor the women who have made the sport of rodeo and western culture possible.

"If there were no cowgirls we wouldn't be here," Thomas said. "It is very, very satisfying to have a piece like this come out like it did. It is one of my best composition pieces I have ever done."