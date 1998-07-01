Chelsea's In China, Too

Although she's spending a lot of time beside her parents, Chelsea Clinton has managed a few solo moments in China. She has slipped away for shopping excursions, a rickshaw ride in Beijing, and a spin on the dance floor in Shanghai.

The White House, in keeping with its policy of privacy for the first daughter, hasn't said much about what Chelsea has been doing as she accompanies President Clinton, Hillary Rodham Clinton, and her maternal grandmother, Dorothy Rodham, on a nine-day, five-city tour of China.



But an administration official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Chelsea, 18 and on summer break after her freshman year at Stanford University, has been enjoying herself.

"She's really having a great time," the official said. "She's been asking a lot of questions."

Chelsea has been very much on public display in China, in contrast to the behind-the-scenes lifestyle she enjoys in Washington. She has been seen playing animated tour guide at every sightseeing stop, including one to view the Terra Cotta Warriors near Xian.

An only child, Chelsea has stuck by one or both of her parents for many of their official events, from the welcoming ceremony last Saturday at Beijing's Tiananmen Square to her mother's visit Wednesday to the Ohel Rachel Synagogue in Shanghai.



Father and daughter

The Clintons seem more relaxed with Chelsea around. The president posed arm-in-arm with his daughter in the Forbidden City, and the whole family joined hands as they walked atop the majestic Great Wall of China.

Photographers were summoned Tuesday to capture images of Mr. Clinton and his daughter strolling down the Old Shanghai alley of shops and food counters. Mr. Clinton and Chelsea stopped on a stone bridge over a lagoon swarming with gold fish and Chinese carp. They laughed and threw popcorn into the water.

Afterwards, they brought soft-swirl ice cream.

Even while she is at official events, Chelsea has managed to slip away while her parents work. During their visit to the city's new museum, Chelsea got a personal tour of centuries of Chinese art.

In perhaps her most adventurous getaway, Chelsea caught a rickshaw ride in the crowded streets before leaving Beijing on Monday.

Then Tuesday night, Chelsea was on the dance floor at the Park 97 club in downtown Shanghai, attending a party for White House press and staffers. Since she didn't bring any friends along on this trip, Chelsea recruited some young White House aides as dancing prtners.

Written by Laura Myers