Miami Dade Bar Association elects first Black woman as president

MIAMI – The Miami Dade Bar Association, the largest lawyer network for Miami-Dade County, has elected its first Black woman as president.

Attorney Charise Morgan holds many titles, but her latest is historic. Morgan is the newest president of the Miami-Dade bar.

She's the first Black woman to be elected to this role in the association's 108-year history.

"It's an opportunity for the bar to reflect the diversity of the community that is Miami-Dade County," she said.

Morgan is a graduate of Mercer University School of Law and currently works as staff legal counsel for Zurich North America.

"The idea of being an attorney is one that came from wanting to help people," Morgan said.

She said her passion for the law is fueled by seeing so many people in Miami-Dade County in need of "basic services."

As a lawyer, she believes there's a duty to serve. So, as she embarks on this newest chapter Morgan hopes that others, too, see they have a responsibility to pay it forward.

"I hope people are reminded of the significance of service," she said. "You aren't simply put here as a lawyer to simply go to work and go home. You do have an obligation to help people, to leave the world better, to leave every space better than when you came."