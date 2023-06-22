Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit artist Alise King Celebrating Black Music Month with Detroit artist Alise King 03:47

(CBS DETROIT) - Award-winning artist and Detroit native Alise King, also known as The Soulful D.I.V.A., began her singing journey at the age of 10.

She is known around Detroit and beyond for her powerful voice and beautiful spirit.

The "D.I.V.A" (Divine Instrument Vocalizing her Ability) has opened up for artists such as Aretha Franklin, Bobby Brown, Kelly Price and Dru Hill, to name a few. She has also performed at many events, including the Smooth Jazz Festival at Hart Plaza and Detroit's Masonic Temple.

Some of King's accolades include the 2015 Female R&B Artist by the Detroit Black Music Awards, 2016 Best Female Soul Artist by the Detroit Honor Awards and 2016 Best Local Artist by the Best in Black Awards.

King will perform a tribute to legendary Stevie Wonder at The Kick Off To The Health, Love & Music Festival on July 22.

She joined CBS News Detroit for a live performance on Thursday, June 22. Watch the full performance here: