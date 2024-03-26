CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker speaks with local women in power about their roads to success

North Texas women in power on their roads to success CBS News Texas anchor speaks with local women in power about their roads to success 06:22

NORTH TEXAS - In the 1900s, history tells us some of the first tea rooms began in private homes and gardens of middle class women. These safe havens weren't just a spot for women to socialize — they also provided them with space to talk about politics and organize around social issues they cared about.

Following in that tradition, CBS News Texas anchor Nicole Baker invited five North Texas women in positions of power to high tea at the Adolphus Hotel. Together, they discussed their roads to success, what motivates them and how to make sure there's space for younger women to continue following in their footsteps.

Nicole spoke with: Dr. Cheryl Polote Williamson (CEO, Williamson Media Group), Giselle Ruggeberg (Founder, Jade & Clover), Daniela Bell (CEO, Daniela Bell Beauty), Thana Hickman (Founding CEO & Life Coach, Viola's House) and Denise Angarola (Chairwoman, She Supply). Watch highlights of their conversation at the top of this page.