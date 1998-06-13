Carter, Mussina Lead Jays To Win

Joe Carter had only one concern in his return to SkyDome.

"I wasn't as nervous as I thought I would be but it took awhile to make sure I didn't run into the wrong dugout after the third out. That's what I was really concentrating on so I wouldn't make myself look stupid out there."

Carter drove in three runs in his first game back against his former team and Mike Mussina won for the first time since his nose was broken by a line drive as the Baltimore Orioles beat the Toronto Blue Jays 9-5 on Friday night.

Mike Stanley hit two home runs for the Blue Jays.

Carter, who left as a free agent after spending seven seasons with the Blue Jays, drove in two runs in the third on a gift triple.

After Mike Bordick singled and Brady Anderson doubled, Carter hit a ball to left field that Jose Canseco, signed after the Blue Jays allowed Carter to leave, seemed to lose track of and allowed to roll to the wall.

"Any low line drive that has top spin is going to be tough," Carter said. "Any ball that's medium depth in the outfield that's sinking is very tough to catch and that's exactly what happened to Jose and there's nothing you can do about it. I know because I've been out there but this time I was hitting the ball."

Harold Baines followed with an RBI single to give the Orioles a 3-1 lead.

Mussina (5-3) allowed two runs and seven hits in 5 1-3 innings. He was making his second start since being struck by a line drive hit by Cleveland's Sandy Alomar on May 14.

"I'm still searching for it," he said. "You can't take this much time off and remain as sharp as you want to be."

Juan Guzman (3-8) gave up six runs and nine hits in seven innings.

B.J. Surhoff's two-run homer, his 11th, gave the Orioles a 5-1 lead in the fifth.

The Orioles scored three runs in the eighth. Bordick and Carter had RBI doubles and Baines drove in another run with a single.

Stanley connected on back-to-back homers with Tony Fernandez in the eighth. Stanley hit his 14th homer in the ninth off Norm Charlton.

"We just can't keep trying to come back. We made some mistakes in the field that we shouldn't have given them," Blue Jays manager Tim Johnson said.

Notes: Carter received a standing ovation from the crowd when he came to the plate in the first. Carter tipped his helmet in appreciation. The Blue Jays will honor Carter before Sunday's game with gifts and a video presentation. ... A three-man umpiring crew worked the game after umpire Terry Craft missed his flight. ... Anderson came out in the eighth with a strained left quadriceps. He is listed as day to day.

